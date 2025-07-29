Bodo/Glimt vs Stromsgodset Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30th 2025 

Bodo/Glimt and Stromsgodset will battle for three points in a rescheduled Eliteserien clash on Wednesday (July 30th). The game will be played at Aspmyra Stadion.

Ad

The home side will be full of confidence, having thrashed Valerenga 7-2 at the same venue over the weekend. They were 2-1 up at the break, with Ulrik Saltnes and Isak Maatta scoring either side of Mathias Grundetjern's seventh minute strike. Jens Hauge, Kasper Hogh, Odin Bjortuft, Sondre Fet and Patrick Berg scored second half goals to complete the rout.

Stromsgodset, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat away to Fredrikstad in their last game. They went behind to Alie Conteh's 14th-minute own goal while Johan Bakke equalized in the 39th minute before Sondre Sorlokk restored the hosts' lead in first half injury time. Kreshnik Krasniqi equalized once again but Emil Holten scored the match-winner for Fredrikstad with two minutes left in regulation time.

Ad

Trending

The loss left them in 15th spot in the standings, having garnered just six points from 15 games. Glimt are second on 32 points, but have three games in hand over league leaders Viking (39).

Bodo/Glimt vs Stromsgodset Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bodo/Glimt have 22 wins from the last 39 head-to-head games. Stromsgodset were victorious 10 times while seven games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Glimt claimed a 1-0 away win.

Stromsgodset have lost their last 10 games on the bounce.

Glimt are unbeaten in their last five league games (four wins).

Stromsgodset have conceded at least two goals in 12 of their last 13 league games.

The last four head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Ad

Bodo/Glimt vs Stromsgodset Prediction

Bodo/Glimt are two-time defending Norwegian champions and are the favorites to make it a three-peat. They made a somewhat inconsistent start to the season but have gotten back on track, winning their last four games on the bounce. They remain seven points off table-toppers Viking with three games in hand.

Stromsgodset occupy the other end of the spectrum, with Haugesund the only side worse than them. They are 11 points away from safety.

Ad

Glimt are the heavy favorites and will be expected to claim the win here. Backing the hosts to claim a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 3-0 Stromsgodset

Bodo/Glimt vs Stromsgodset Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Glimt/Glimt

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More