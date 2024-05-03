Bodo/Glimt vs Stromsgodset Prediction and Betting Tips | May 5th 2024

Bodo/Glimt and Stromsgodset will battle for three points in an Eliteserien round six fixture on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-2 defeat to Lillestrom at the same venue in the NM Cup. The visitors twice took the lead through Gjermund Asen and Felix Va but Glimt equalized on each occasion to ensure the game was level at halftime. Asen completed his brace after the break while Ruben Gabrielsen scored a 63rd-minute strike to help his side advance to the next round.

Stromsgodset, meanwhile, blew Kristiansund to smithereens with a 4-0 home bashing in the cup. Kreshnik Krasniqi, Herman Stengel, Logi Tomasson and Marcus Mehnert all scored to help their side book a date with Lillestrom.

The Godset will turn their focus back to the league, where their last game saw them share the spoils in a 2-2 draw against Kristiansund. Bodo/Glimt saw off Rosenborg with a 3-1 away win.

The win saw them reach the summit, having garnered 13 points from five games. Stromsgodset are fourth with 10 points to their name.

Bodo/Glimt vs Stromsgodset Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bodo/Glimt have 19 wins from the last 36 head-to-head games. seven games have ended in draws while Stromsgodset have 10 wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2023 when Bodo/Glimt claimed a 2-0 home win.

Bodo/Glimt have scored at least two goals in 10 of the last 12 head-to-head games.

Five of Stromsgodset's last six games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

Bodo/Glimt have made a five-game unbeaten start to the league (four wins).

Bodo/Glimt vs Stromsgodset Prediction

Bodo/Glimt had a disappointing outing in the cup as they suffered an early ouster. They will hope to bounce back with a win to remain at the summit of the standings in their quest to retain their title.

Stromsgodset, for their part, have rebounded from their opening-day loss to Molde and are unbeaten in seven games across all competitions since then (six wins). However, they have not won in any of their last seven visits to this stadium (five losses).

We are backing Bodo/Glimt to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Stromgodset

Bodo/Glimt vs Stromsgodset Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Bodo/Glimt/Bodo/Glimt