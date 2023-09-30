Bodo/Glimt vs Stromsgodset Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st 2023 

Bodo/Glimt will welcome Stromsgodset to the Aspmyra Stadion for an Eliteserien matchday 20 fixture on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-2 victory over Valerenga in the semifinal of the NM Cup on Thursday. Faris Moumbagna's second-half brace inspired the win to help his side book a date in the final with Molde.

Den Gule Horde will turn their focus back to the league where their last game saw them coincidentally beat Valerenga by the same scoreline on home turf. Amahl Pellegrino put in a five-star display by scoring all four goals in the victory.

Stromsgodset, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw on home turf against Molde. They went behind to Elias Melkersen's eighth-minute strike but Magnus Eikrem leveled the game in the 39th minute to ensure the two sides canceled each other out.

The draw left them in 12th spot, having garnered 27 points from 22 games. Bodo/Glimt are second with 49 points to show for their efforts in 22 games.

Bodo/Glimt vs Stromsgodset Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bodo/Glimt have 18 wins from their last 35 games against Stromsgodset. Sunday's visitors have 10 wins to their name, while seven games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in June 2023 when Stromsgodset claimed a 2-0 home win.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Bodo/Glimt are currently on a 10-game unbeaten streak in all competitions (six wins).

Six of Stromgodset's last seven away games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Ten of Bodo/Glimt's last 12 competitive games have produced at least three goals.

Bodo/Glimt vs Stromsgodset Prediction

Bodo/Glimt have been on a strong run of form, going 10 games without defeat in all competitions. Kjetil Knutsen's side are fresh off booking their spot in the cup final and will be in high spirits ahead of this clash.

Glimt sit just two points behind league leaders Viking and a win here could see them go top, with the league leaders facing a daunting trip to Molde.

The Aspmyra Stadion is something of a fortress and we are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 4-1 Stromsgodset

Bodo/Glimt vs Stromsgodset Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Bodo/Glimt/Bodo/Glimt