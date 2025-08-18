Bodo/Glimt vs Sturm Graz Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20th 2025

Bodo/Glimt will face Sturm Graz at the Aspmyra Stadion on Wednesday in the first leg of their 2025-26 UEFA Champions League play-off round qualifying clash. The home side are enjoying a brilliant run of results in their domestic league, most recently thrashing Stromsgodset 5-0 on the road and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week.

They last appeared in the playoff round of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers back in the 2022-23 campaign, facing Dinamo Zagreb. They beat the Croatian side 1-0 in their first-leg clash before losing the second 4-1 and will hope they can find better luck this time around.

Similarly, Sturm Graz have enjoyed a positive start to their Austrian Bundesliga campaign. They made it two wins from three when they faced SV Reid on Saturday, beating the newly-promoted side 3-1 via goals from Otar Kiteishvili and Max Johnston.

They will turn their attention to European action on Wednesday and will be hopeful of a positive result in Norway to take the first step towards back-to-back Champions League league phase appearances.

Bodo/Glimt vs Sturm Graz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Glimt and Sturm.

The visitors' only previous encounter with Norwegian opposition in competitive action came back in the 2019-20 campaign when they played Haugesund in a UEFA Europa League qualifying clash which they lost 3-2 on aggregate.

The hosts have never appeared in the main stages of the Champions League.

Sturm are the third-highest-scoring side in the Austrian top flight this season with six goals in three matches.

Bodo/Glimt have the best offensive and defensive records in the Norwegian top flight this term with 49 goals scored and 17 conceded.

Bodo/Glimt vs Sturm Graz Prediction

Glimt are on a brilliant nine-game unbeaten streak, picking up seven wins in that period. They have lost just one of their last six home games and will fancy their chances of a positive result this week.

Die Schwoazn have won three of their four competitive outings this season. They are considerable underdogs heading into Wednesday's game but will be looking to keep the damage minimal ahead of the return leg in Austria next week.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 2-1 Sturm Graz

Bodo/Glimt vs Sturm Graz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES

