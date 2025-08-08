Bodo/Glimt vs Tromso Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

Bodo/Glimt will welcome Tromso to Aspmyra Stadion in the Eliteserien on Saturday. Glimt are second in the league table with 38 points, trailing Viking by just one point, though they have a game in hand. The visitors are fourth with 32 points.

The hosts have enjoyed a great run of form and are unbeaten in their last seven league games. They extended their winning streak to six games last week with a 3-1 away triumph over HamKam. Kasper Høgh bagged a brace, and Haitam Aleesami was on the scoresheet in the first half.

Gutan have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last two games. After a 4-1 loss to Rosenborg last month, they played out a goalless draw against Fredrikstad last week.

Bodo/Glimt vs Tromso Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 51 times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, recording 20 wins apiece.

Glimt were unbeaten in their two league meetings against the visitors last season but suffered a 2-1 away loss in the reverse fixture in May.

Five of the last seven meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have the second-best goalscoring record in the Eliteserien this season, scoring 43 goals.

The visitors have suffered four losses in the league this season, and exactly two of them have been registered on their travels. Notably, five of their 10 wins have also been registered away from home.

Glimt have seen conclusive results in their nine home games in the Eliteserien this season, recording seven wins.

Gutan have suffered just one loss across all competitions since May.

Bodo/Glimt vs Tromso Prediction

Superlaget have won their last six league games, scoring 18 goals while keeping three clean sheets. They have lost just one of their last six home games in this fixture, and are strong favorites.

Gutan have scored just one goal in their last two games while conceding four and will look to improve upon that record. They have scored at least two goals in five of their last seven meetings against the hosts.

Considering the hosts' seven-game unbeaten run and impressive goalscoring form this season, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Tromso

Bodo/Glimt vs Tromso Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

