Bodo/Glimt vs Tromso Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30th 2023

Seeking to pick up a sixth consecutive victory, Bodo/Glimt play host to Tromso at the Aspmyra Stadion in round 16 of the Norwegian Eliteserien on Sunday.

Gaute Helstrup’s men have failed to win their last five away games against the Glimt and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run.

Bodo/Glimt turned in another show of class as they thrashed Bohemians Praha 3-0 in the first leg of their Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday.

Kjetil Knudsen’s side now turn their attention to the Eliteserien, where they are on a run of three consecutive wins, stretching back to a 2-2 draw against Molde on July 2.

With 41 points from 16 matches, the Glimt currently sit at the summit of the league table with a healthy nine-point lead over second-placed Vikings.

Tromso, on the other hand, returned to winning ways in the Eliteserien when they edged out Brann 3-1 at the Alfheim Stadion.

This followed a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Rosenborg on July 16 which saw their run of six consecutive league games without defeat come to an end.

With 30 points from 15 matches, Helstrup’s side are currently third in the table but could move into second place with a win this weekend.

Bodo/Glimt vs Tromso Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 19 wins from the last 44 meetings between the sides, Bodo/Glimt boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Tromso have picked up four fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Helstrup’s men have failed to win their last five visits to the Aspmyra Stadion, losing three and claiming two draws since a 1-0 victory in May 2018.

Bodo/Glimt currently boast the best home record in the Eliteserien this season, having picked up 20 points from eight matches.

Tromso have won all but one of their last six away matches in the league, with a 2-1 loss at Rosenborg on July 16 being the exception.

Bodo/Glimt vs Tromso Prediction

While Tromso will be looking to pick up from where they dropped off against Brann, standing in their way is a rampant Bodo/Glimt side who have lost just one league game this season. The Glimt are currently firing on all cylinders and we are tipping them to pick up a sixth consecutive victory.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Tromso

Bodo/Glimt vs Tromso Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals in five of the last six meetings between the teams)