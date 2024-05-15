Bodo/Glimt vs Tromso prediction, preview, team news and more | Norwegian Eliteserien 2024

The action continues in round eight of the Norwegian Eliteserien as Bodo/Glimt and Tromso square off at the Aspmyra Stadion on Thursday.

Both sides have had contrasting starts to the new campaign, with Jørgen Vik’s men currently rooted to the bottom of the league table.

Bodo/Glimt continued their strong start to the season last Sunday when they picked up a 4-2 victory over Kristiansund at the Nordmøre Stadium.

Kjetil Knutsen’s side have now won all but one of their seven games to start the league campaign, with a 1-1 draw against Molde on April 21 being the exception.

With 19 points from seven matches, Bodo/Glimt currently sit at the top of the Eliteserien table, two points above second-placed Brann.

Tromso, on the other hand, picked up their first win of the season last time out when they thrashed Odd 4-0 at the Alfheim Stadion.

Before that, the Gutan lost their opening five league matches, conceding 11 goals and scoring just three in that time.

They will hope their weekend victory over Odd can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as Tromso look to surge from the bottom end of the table.

Bodo/Glimt vs Tromso Head-To-Head

With 19 wins from the last 45 meetings between the sides, Bodo/Glimt hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture. Tromso have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Bodo/Glimt Form Guide: W-W-L-W-W

Tromso Form Guide: W-L-L-L-W

Bodo/Glimt vs Tromso Team News

Bodo/Glimt

The hosts will have to cope without several players down the spine of the team as they continue their spells on the sidelines.

Injured: Fredrik Bjørkan, Daniel Bassi, Sondre Fet, Runar Espejord, Syver Skeide

Suspended: None

Tromso

Miika Koskela has been ruled out due to a back injury and is out of contention for the visitors.

Injured: Miika Koskela

Suspended: None

Bodo/Glimt vs Tromso Predicted XI

Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nikita Khaikin; Fredrik Sjøvold, Brede Moe, Jostein Gundersen, Adam Sørensen; Albert Gronbaek, Patrick Berg, Ulrik Saltnes; Nino Zugelj, August Mikkelsen, Sondre Sørli

Tromso Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jakob Haugaard; Vetle Skjaervik, Tobias Guddal, Anders Jenssen; Jesper Robertsen, Jens Hjerto-Dahl, Ruben Jenssen, Kent-Are Antonsen; Runar Norheim, Lasse Nordas, Jakob Napoleon Romsaas

Bodo/Glimt vs Tromso Prediction

Bodo/Glimt have flown out of the blocks this season and will be backing themselves against a struggling Tromso side. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, we are backing the hosts to come away with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 3-0 Tromso