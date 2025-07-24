Bodo/Glimt vs Valerenga Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025

Bodo/Glimt will invite Valerenga to Aspmyra Stadion in the Eliteserien on Saturday. Glimt are in fourth place in the league table with 29 points, seven fewer than league leaders Viking, and have three games in hand. Bohemene are 11th in the standings with 19 points.
The hosts have enjoyed a good run of form and are unbeaten in their last four league games. They extended their winning streak to three games last week, recording a 4-2 away triumph over Viking. Håkon Evjen, Kasper Høgh, and Odin Lurås Bjørtuft scored in the first half, and Joe Bell's own goal in the second half helped them conclude the match with a two-goal lead.
The visitors returned to winning ways after two games in their previous outing with a 3-0 home triumph over Haugesund. After a goalless first half, Brice Ambina broke the deadlock in the 64th minute, and substitute Elias Sørensen bagged a seven-minute brace.
Bodo/Glimt vs Valerenga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have squared off 47 times in all competitions, including friendlies. They have contested these meetings closely, with 20 games ending in draws. The hosts have a narrow 15-12 lead in wins.
- Glimt have the best defensive record in the Eliteserien this season, conceding 13 goals in 14 games.
- The last four meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.
- Bohemene have seen conclusive results in their last seven away games in the Eliteserien, suffering four losses. Notably, they have kept clean sheets in three wins in that period.
- Superlaget have lost two of their last nine league games, with both defeats registered at home.
- The hosts are unbeaten against Bohemene across all competitions since 2019.
Bodo/Glimt vs Valerenga Prediction
Superlaget head into the match on a three-game winning streak, keeping two clean sheets. They are on a seven-game winning streak in this fixture and are strong favorites.
The Royal Blues registered their first win of the month last week and will look to build on that form. They have conceded at least three goals in five of their last six meetings against the visitors, which is a cause for concern.
Considering Glimt's current form and home record in this fixture, we back them to register a win.
Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 2-1 Valerenga
Bodo/Glimt vs Valerenga Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Bodo/Glimt to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes