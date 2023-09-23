Bodo/Glimt vs Valerenga Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2023

Bodo/Glimt will welcome Valerenga to the Aspmyra Stadion for an Eliteserien matchday 23 fixture on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Lugano in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

They will turn their focus back to the league where they also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Rosenborg last time out courtesy of first-half goals from Tobias Gulliksen and Ole Saeter.

Valerenga, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 3-1 comeback home win over Aalesund last weekend. Martin Ramsland put the visitors ahead in the 13th minute but Andrej Ilic's brace helped the hosts complete the comeback.

The win took Geir Bakke's side to 12th spot in the standings, having garnered 21 points from as many games. Bodo/Glimt remain in second spot with 46 points to their name, two points behind league-leaders Viking.

Bodo/Glimt vs Valerenga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bodo/Glimt have 13 wins from their last 42 games against Valerenga. Sunday's visitors were victorious on nine occasions, while 20 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in June 2023 when Bodo/Glimt claimed a 3-1 away win.

Bodo/Glimt are unbeaten in the last eight head-to-head games, winning each of the last five.

Valerenga are unbeaten in their last six league games. Their victory over Aalesund halted a run of four successive draws.

Bodo/Glimt are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions, drawing four of their last five games.

Bodo/Glimt vs Valerenga Prediction

Bodo/Glimt have paid the price for a series of draws in recent weeks by falling behind Viking in the title race. Den Gule Horde will be wary of dropping more points, particularly in a game they are expected to win.

Valerenga, for their part are still in relegation troubles. But a strong run of positive results over the last few games has boosted their chances of survival. They have proven hard to beat, with most of their recent games ending in draws. Stalemates have also been the most common result in head-to-head games.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Valerenga

Bodo/Glimt vs Valerenga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Bodo/Glimt to score over 1.5 goals