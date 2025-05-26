Bodo/Glimt vs Viking Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2025

Bodo/Glimt will welcome Viking to Aspmyra Stadion in the Eliteserien on Wednesday. Both teams have suffered one loss in their league campaign thus far. The visitors have played four more games than Glimt and have 23 points to their name.

The hosts registered their first win of the month last week as they overcame Rosenborg 4-0 at home. Kasper Høgh broke the deadlock in the fourth minute while Ole Didrik Blomberg bagged a first-half brace. Ulrik Saltnes added the fourth goal in the 51st minute.

The league leaders are currently on a 13-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. They extended their winning streak in all competitions to five games last week with a 1-0 away triumph over Kristiansund. Edvin Austbø scored the only goal of the match in the 57th minute.

Bodo/Glimt vs Viking Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 50 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 20-18 lead in wins and 12 games ending in draws.

Glimt were unbeaten in their two league meetings in this fixture, recording a home win while playing a draw in the reverse fixture.

The visitors have the best attacking record in the league, scoring 29 goals in 10 games.

Bodo/Glimt are unbeaten in their last eight home meetings against the visitors, recording seven wins.

Viking have kept four clean sheets in six games in May while scoring 16 goals.

Glimt are unbeaten in their last five home games in the Eliteserien. They have won their three home games this season while keeping clean sheets.

The visitors are on a seven-game winning streak in away games, keeping five clean sheets.

Bodo/Glimt vs Viking Prediction

Superlaget registered their first win after four consecutive losses last week and will look to continue that form here. They have won their last four league games at home, scoring 15 goals, and are strong favorites. Notably, they have scored five goals apiece in three of their last four home games in this fixture.

De mørkeblå are unbeaten in their last 13 games, recording 11 wins. Interestingly, their only loss in the Eliteserien this season has been registered on their travels. They are winless in away meetings against Glimt since 2016.

Both teams head into the match in good form, and considering their goalscoring record, a high-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 2-2 Viking

Bodo/Glimt vs Viking Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

