Bodrum vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | March 28th 2025

Bodrum and Fenerbahce return to action in the Turkish Super Lig when they square off at the Grey Beton Bodrum Stadium on Friday. Having secured a 2-0 victory in October’s reverse fixture, Jose Mourinho’s men will be looking to complete the double over the hosts and move within touching distance of Galatasaray at the top of the standings.

Bodrum continued their surge from the doldrums as they secured a 2-0 victory over 10-man Caykur Rizespor in their last outing before the international break on March 16.

With that result, Jose Morais’ side have gone eight consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, claiming six wins and two draws since a 3-1 loss against Konyaspor back in January.

This impressive run of results has seen Bodrum surge out of the relegation zone as they now sit 15th in the Super Lig table with 30 points from 27 games, three points above the danger zone.

Elsewhere, Fenerbahce were guilty of a wasteful display in front of goal last time out as they fluffed several clear-cut scoring chances before settling for a goalless draw with Samsunspor.

Before that, Mourinho’s men were dumped out of the Europa League in the round of 16 as they suffered a penalty-shootout loss against Rangers, following a 3-3 aggregate stalemate with the Scottish powerhouse.

Fenerbahce have picked up 62 points from their 26 Super Lig matches so far to sit second in the standings, nine points off first-placed Galatasaray, albeit with one game in hand.

Bodrum vs Fenerbahce Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between the two sides, with Fenerbahce picking up a 2-0 victory when they first met on October 27.

Fenerbahce are unbeaten in their last 12 Super Lig matches, picking up nine wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss against rivals Besiktas on December 7.

Bodrum have lost just one of their last seven home games across all competitions while claiming four wins and two draws since the start of December.

Fenerbahce are unbeaten in 12 of their 13 away games in the league, picking up eight wins and four draws — they currently hold the division’s second-best points tally on the road (28).

Bodrum vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Bodrum have been in sensational form of late and this has been due to their superb performances at the defensive end of the pitch, where they have kept seven clean sheets in their last seven games.

While the hosts will be backing themselves against title-chasing Fenerbahce, Mourinho’s men boast a superior and more experienced squad and we are tipping them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Bodrum 0-2 Fenerbahce

Bodrum vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - No (Fenerbahce have kept four clean sheets in their last five games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in Bodrum’s last seven games)

