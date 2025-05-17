Bodrum vs Trabzonspor Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

Bodrum and Trabzonspor will battle for three points in the penultimate matchday of the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday (May 18th). The game will be played at Bodrum Ilce Stadi.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Sivasspor last weekend.
Trabzonspor, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 defeat to Galatasaray in the Turkish Cup final in midweek. Baris Alper Yilmaz broke the deadlock in the fifth minute while Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen continued his fine spell in Turkey by scoring a second-half brace. The goals took the 26-year-old's tally for the season to 35 across competitions and he entered the record books in the process, becoming the highest-scoring foreigner in a single Turkish football season.
Karadeniz Fırtınas will shift their attention back to the league scene, where their last game saw them suffer a 2-0 defeat to the same opponent.
The loss left them in ninth spot in the standings, having garnered 46 points from 33 games. Bodrumspor are 16th with 35 points to their name.
Bodrum vs Trabzonspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the third meeting between the two sides this season. Trabzonspor secured a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture in the league. They also claimed a 3-2 extra-time home win in the Turkish Cup quarterfinal.
- Four of Bodrumspor's last five league games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet and also produced under 2.5 goals.
- Four of Trabzonspor's last five league games have produced fewer than three goals.
- Bodrum have won just one of their last seven games across competitions (three losses).
- Five of Trabzonspor's last seven competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
Bodrum vs Trabzonspor Prediction
Bodrumspor competed in the Turkish top flight for the first time in their history this season following their promotion last term. However, their spell in the Super Lig could end after just one year as they currently find themselves three points away from safety with two games to go.
Trabzonspor, for their part, missed their most realistic shot at continental football by losing the cup final. They still have an outside shot at securing a top-five finish, although their five-point deficit to Basaksehir might be too much to overcome.
The hosts are more in need of the points, but we are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win and clean sheet.
Prediction: Bodrum 0-1 Trabzonspor
Bodrum vs Trabzonspor Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Trabzonspor to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals