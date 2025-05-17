Bodrum vs Trabzonspor Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

Bodrum and Trabzonspor will battle for three points in the penultimate matchday of the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday (May 18th). The game will be played at Bodrum Ilce Stadi.

Ad

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Sivasspor last weekend.

Trabzonspor, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 defeat to Galatasaray in the Turkish Cup final in midweek. Baris Alper Yilmaz broke the deadlock in the fifth minute while Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen continued his fine spell in Turkey by scoring a second-half brace. The goals took the 26-year-old's tally for the season to 35 across competitions and he entered the record books in the process, becoming the highest-scoring foreigner in a single Turkish football season.

Ad

Trending

Karadeniz Fırtınas will shift their attention back to the league scene, where their last game saw them suffer a 2-0 defeat to the same opponent.

The loss left them in ninth spot in the standings, having garnered 46 points from 33 games. Bodrumspor are 16th with 35 points to their name.

Bodrum vs Trabzonspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides this season. Trabzonspor secured a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture in the league. They also claimed a 3-2 extra-time home win in the Turkish Cup quarterfinal.

Four of Bodrumspor's last five league games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet and also produced under 2.5 goals.

Four of Trabzonspor's last five league games have produced fewer than three goals.

Bodrum have won just one of their last seven games across competitions (three losses).

Five of Trabzonspor's last seven competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Ad

Bodrum vs Trabzonspor Prediction

Bodrumspor competed in the Turkish top flight for the first time in their history this season following their promotion last term. However, their spell in the Super Lig could end after just one year as they currently find themselves three points away from safety with two games to go.

Trabzonspor, for their part, missed their most realistic shot at continental football by losing the cup final. They still have an outside shot at securing a top-five finish, although their five-point deficit to Basaksehir might be too much to overcome.

Ad

The hosts are more in need of the points, but we are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Bodrum 0-1 Trabzonspor

Bodrum vs Trabzonspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Trabzonspor to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More