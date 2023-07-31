Bolivar and Athletico Paranaense square off at the Estadio Hernando Siles in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 on Tuesday (August 1).

The hosts were denied a second consecutive win on Sunday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Oriente Petrolero in the Primera Division. Before that, Benat San Jose’s men, who are fourth in the Bolivian top flight, won 3-0 against league leaders The Strongest to end their two-game winless run.

Bolivar cruised through the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, picking up 12 points in six games to finish as runner-ups in Group C, eight points above third-placed Barcelona SC.

Athletico, meanwhile, finished as Group G winners after picking up 13 points from their six group games. Wesley Carvalho’s men are coming off a pulsating 3-3 draw against Cruzeiro in the Brasileiro Serie A on Saturday.

Before that, Athletico were on a run of consecutive wins, seeing off Bahia and Vasco da Gama respectively.

Bolivar vs Athletico Paranaense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between both sides.

Athletico are unbeaten in three games, winning twice since a 2-0 loss against Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil on July 13.

San Jose’s men have won their last seven home games across competitions since a 1-1 draw with Universitario in May.

The Brazilian outfit are winless in all but one of their last five away games, losing thrice since June.

Bolivar vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction

Both teams cruised through the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, so expect a fiercely-contested battle at the D. The Bolivian side have been near impenetrable at home in recent weeks and should pick up an eighth straight win.

Prediction: Bolivar 2-1 Athletico

Bolivar vs Athletico Paranaense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bolivar

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in four of Bolivar’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in eight of Paranaense’s last ten games.)