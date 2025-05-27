Bolivar vs Cerro Porteno Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2025

Bolivar and Cerro Porteno go head-to-head at the Estadio Hernando Siles in the Copa Libertadores Group G finale on Wednesday. There are just three points between rock-bottom Cerro Porteno and the hosts in third place and this make for an exciting final-day showdown.
Bolivar continue to struggle for consistency as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Universitario de Vinto in their Bolivian Division Profesional clash at the Estadio Félix Capriles last weekend.
Flavio Robatto’s men now turn their attention to the Copa Libertadores, where they currently sit rooted to the bottom of Group G with just three points from a possible 15, having lost four of their five games so far.
Bolivar’s only victory in the continental showpiece came on April 10, when they edged out Sporting Cristal 3-0 at the Estadio Hernando Siles.
Meanwhile, Cerro Porteno needed a 77th-minute strike from Jonathan Torres to salvage a 1-1 draw against CS 2 de Mayo in the Paraguayan top flight last time out.
Diego Hernán Martínez’s side have gone five back-to-back games without defeat across all competitions, claiming two draws and three wins, including a 1-0 victory over Spotting Cristal in the Copa Libertadores on May 14.
Cerro Porteno have won two of their five Libertadores games so far while losing twice and claiming one draw to collect seven points and sit second in Group G, three points above third-played Sporting Cristal in the Sudamericana qualifying spot.
Bolivar vs Cerro Porteno Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Bolivar hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won two of the last three meetings between the two teams.
- Cerro Porteno have picked up one win in that time, which came in April’s reverse fixture when they edged out Robatto’s men 4-2 on home turf.
- Bolivar have won 14 of their 15 home games across all competitions since the start of November, with a 3-2 loss against Palmeiras on April 24 being the exception.
- Cerro Porteno are on a run of five consecutive away games without defeat, picking up four wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss at Palmeiras on April 10.
Bolivar vs Cerro Porteno Prediction
Wednesday’s clash is a pivotal one for Bolivar and Cerro Porteno and we expect both sides to take the game to each other at the Estadio Hernando Siles. However, Bolivar have been near impenetrable at home and we are backing them to claim all three points here.
Prediction: Bolivar 2-0 Cerro Porteno
Bolivar vs Cerro Porteno Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Bolivar to win
Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in seven of Bolivar’s last eight matches)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the visitors’ last eight outings)