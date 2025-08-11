Bolivar vs Cienciano Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13th 2025

Bolivar and Cienciano will square off in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana round-of-16 tie on Wednesday (August 13th). The game will be played at Estadio Hernando Siles.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 5-0 thrashing of Tomayapo at the same venue in the Bolivian Division Profesional at the same venue over the weekend. They were two goals up at the break thanks to a goal each from Carlos Melgar and Martin Cauteruccio. Both men completed their braces in the second half while Dorny Romero scored a goal in between.

The La Paz outfit will shift their focus to the continent and have booked their spot at this stage with a 6-0 aggregate win over Palestino in the last round.

Cienciano, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Comerciantes Unidos in the Peruvian Liga 1. Both goals were scored in the second half, with Pablo Cardenas putting the hosts ahead in the 57th minute while Alejandro Hohberg equalized deep into injury time.

Cienciano booked their spot at this stage of the Sudamericana as Group H winners, having garnered 10 points from six games to top Group H. The winner of this tie will face either Atletico Mineiro or Godoy Cruz in the quarterfinal.

Bolivar vs Cienciano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cienciano won both games when the two sides were paired in the same group in the 2007 Copa Libertadores.

Cienciano have won just one of their last eight games across competitions (four draws).

Four of Bolivar's last five competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Nine of Cienciano's last 10 away games across competitions have been level at the break.

Bolivar have won five of their last six home games (one loss).

Bolivar vs Cienciano Prediction

Bolivar have kept a clean sheet in four of their last six home games. They are the favorites to emerge victorious in this first leg in front of their fans.

Cienciano had an impressive Sudamericana group stage, but that seems like eons ago. They have struggled since then and have not won a game on their travels in over three months.

We expect the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Bolivar 3-1 Cienciano

Bolivar vs Cienciano Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bolivar to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More