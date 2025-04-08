Bolivar vs Cristal Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2025

Bolivar and Sporting Cristal will battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores group-stage fixture on Wednesday (April 9th). The game will be played at Estadio Hernando Siles.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Tomayapo in the Bolivian Division Profesional. They were two goals down at the break thanks to goals from Leandro Corulo and Mario Gil. Their hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 74th minute when Juan Chavarita was sent off and Fabio Gomes halved the deficit in the 89th minute.
Cristal, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 4-1 defeat away to Cajamarca in the Peruvian Liga 1. They went ahead through Christofer Gonzales' ninth-minute penalty but Erinson Ramirez, Cristian Mejia and Freddy Oncoy scored to put the hosts 3-1 up at the break. Jarlin Quintero completed the scoring with 20 minutes left on the clock.
Los Cerveceros will shift their focus to the continent, where they began their Libertadores campaign with a 3-2 defeat at home to Palmeiras. Bolivar fell to a 4-2 defeat away to Cerro Porteno.
The respective defeats left both sides at the foot of Group G.
Bolivar vs Cristal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two sides were drawn in Group 2 of the 2006 Copa Libertadores. Sporting Cristal claimed 2-1 victories in both games.
- Bolivar's last eight games have produced three goals or more, with seven games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.
- Four of Cristal's last five games have produced over 2.5 goals.
- Five of Bolivar's last six games have witnessed more goals in the second half than the first.
- Cristal have won just one of their last five games across competitions (four losses).
Bolivar vs Cristal Prediction
Bolivar have won their last 10 home games on the bounce, scoring at least three goals on each occasion. Flavio Robatto's side are the favorites here and will be expected to claim their first win of the Libertadores.
Sporting Cristal have lost four of their last five games, but they have been competitive even in defeat, with three of the four losses coming by a one-goal margin.
We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Bolivar 3-1 Cristal
Bolivar vs Cristal Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Bolivar to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Bolivar to score over 1.5 goals