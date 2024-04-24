Bolivar vs Flamengo Betting Prediction and Betting Tips | April 24th 2024

The Copa Libertadores returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Bolivar and Flamengo go head-to-head at the Estadio Hernando Siles on Tuesday.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since March 2014, when the Bolivian powerhouse picked up a 1-0 victory on home turf.

Bolivar suffered a quarter-final exit from the Primera Division playoff as they lost 2-1 on aggregate to San Antonio Bulo-Bulo after playing out a 1-1 draw with the Cochabamba-based outfit a fortnight ago.

Flavio Robatto’s men now turn their attention to the Copa Libertadores, where they have flown out of the blocks in Group E, winning their opening two matches.

Bolivar kicked off their quest for continental glory with a 4-0 hammering of Palestino on April 5, six days before edging out Millonarios 3-2 at the Estadio Hernando Siles.

Meanwhile, Flamengo's 100% record in the Brazilian Serie A came to an end on Sunday when they were held to a goalless draw by Palmeiras.

With that result, Tite’s men have now gone 22 consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, claiming 15 wins and seven draws since December’s 1-0 loss at Sao Paulo.

Flamengo now turn their attention to the Copa Libertadores, where they played out a 1-1 draw with Millonarios on April 2 in their Group E opener, one week before claiming a 2-0 victory over Palestino.

Bolivar vs Flamengo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third-ever meeting between Bolivar and Flamengo, with Robatto’s men claiming one win and one draw in their previous two encounters.

Bolivar have failed to win three of their last four home games in all competitions, losing twice and claiming one draw since the first week of April.

Flamengo have failed to win their last 12 away matches across all competitions, claiming six wins and six draws since the turn of the year.

Bolivar are unbeaten in their last 16 home games, picking up 13 wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss against Independiente back in August 2023.

Bolivar vs Flamengo Prediction

Bolivar have struggled to get going in recent weeks and are in for another tough 90 minutes against an in-form Flamengo side.

However, Robatto’s men have been tough to crack on home turf and we predict they will do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Bolivar 1-1 Flamengo

Bolivar vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of Bolivar’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in the hosts’ last five matches)