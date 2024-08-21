Bolivar vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd August 2024

Bolivar will play host to Flamengo at Estadio Hernando Siles in the Copa Libertadores on Thursday. The hosts will have to overturn a first leg deficit to go thorugh.

Bolivar lost 2-0 in the first round. Luiz Araújo opened the scoring for Flamengo in the 29th minute while Léo Pereira sealed the Brazilians’ lead with an 89th minute effort. It was Bolivar’s first defeat in five games in all competitions following three straight wins. The hosts are set to face the visitors for the eightieth time.

La Academia are running an impressive campaign in their domestic league, leading the Bolivian Primera División Torneo Clausura with 24 points after 11 matchdays. They finished second last year and are on track to clinching their 31st top-flight title. Bolivar are yet to lose against Flamengo at Estadio Hernando Siles.

Flamengo qualified for the round of 16 as a second-placed team in the group stage. The 2022 Copa Libertadores champions were eliminated at this stage in 2023. They will be looking to avoid a similar fate this time by safely crossing this round. However, a two-goal lead may not be enough cover while playing on the road.

Rubro-Negro are heading to a familiar ground where they have mostly struggled to find their feet. Both teams were in the same group (Group E) in the previous stage, with Flamengo losing 2-1 on the road and winning 4-0 at home. We are likely to see a similar scenario once again, with the Brazilians hoping to snatch the tie on aggregate.

Bolivar vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bolivar have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches against Flamengo.

Both teams have met seven times, with each side winning thrice at home while Flamengo hosted the only draw.

Bolivar have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five home matches in all competitions.

Flamengo have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Bolivar have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Flamengo have won once, drawn once and lost thrice. Form Guide: Bolivar – D-L-W-W-W, Flamengo – L-W-D-L-L.

Bolivar vs Flamengo Prediction

Bolivar boast two unstoppable goal poachers, who have been giving defenders a run for their money. Da Costa and Bruno Sávio have netted five and three goals respectively so far.

Flamengo will hope to respond through Pedro, who boasts four goals and several assists.

Bolivar come in as the favourites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Bolivar 2-1 Flamengo

Bolivar vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Bolivar

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Bolivar to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Flamengo to score - Yes

