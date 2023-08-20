Bolivar vs Internacional Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22nd 2023

Bolivar and Internacional get the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores underway when they lock horns at the Estadio Hernando Siles on Tuesday.

Benat San Jose’s men are on a blistering run of 11 back-to-back home wins across all competitions and will look to continue in the same vein.

Bolivar returned to winning ways on Saturday when they edged out FC Libertad 3-0 in the Bolivian Division Professional.

Prior to that, San Jose’s men suffered a 2-1 league defeat to Club Aurora on August 12, four days before claiming a 2-0 victory over Jorge Wilstermann to finish first in Group A of the Bolivian Copa de la Division Professional.

Bolivar return to the Copa Libertadores, where they finished as runners-up in Group C before seeing off Athletico Paranaense on penalties in the round of 16 following a 3-3 aggregate draw.

Like the hosts, Internacional needed penalties to see off River Plate in their Copa Libertadores last-16 clash after the sides played out a 2-2 draw over two legs.

Eduardo Coudet’s men enjoyed an unbeaten group-stage campaign, picking up three wins and three draws to finish as Group B winners, one point above second-placed Nacional.

Back at home, Internacional have struggled for results in the Brazilian Serie A, where they are on an eight-match winless run, picking up four draws and losing four, including Saturday’s 1-0 defeat against Fortaleza.

Bolivar vs Internacional Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Bolivar and Internacional, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Internacional are winless in nine of their last 10 matches across all competitions, losing five and claiming four draws since the start of July.

Bolivar have won each of their last 11 home matches and are unbeaten in 13, claiming 12 wins and one draw since April’s 3-1 loss against Jorge Wilstermann.

The Brasileiro Serie A side have lost all but one of their last four away matches, with a goalless draw against Red Bull Bragantino on July 23 being the exception.

Bolivar vs Internacional Prediction

Internacional have their work cut out on Tuesday as they go up against a rampant Bolivar side who have been near impenetrable at home this season.

Bolivar’s super home form makes them firm favorites and we are backing them to see off the Serie A side who have managed just one win in their last 10 matches.

Prediction: Bolivar 3-1 Internacional

Bolivar vs Internacional Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bolivar to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Internacional’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have l also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the hosts’ last six games)