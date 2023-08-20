Bolivar vs Internacional Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22nd 2023

Bolivar and Internacional get the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores underway when they lock horns at the Estadio Hernando Siles on Tuesday.
Benat San Jose’s men are on a blistering run of 11 back-to-back home wins across all competitions and will look to continue in the same vein.
Bolivar returned to winning ways on Saturday when they edged out FC Libertad 3-0 in the Bolivian Division Professional.
Prior to that, San Jose’s men suffered a 2-1 league defeat to Club Aurora on August 12, four days before claiming a 2-0 victory over Jorge Wilstermann to finish first in Group A of the Bolivian Copa de la Division Professional.
Bolivar return to the Copa Libertadores, where they finished as runners-up in Group C before seeing off Athletico Paranaense on penalties in the round of 16 following a 3-3 aggregate draw.
Like the hosts, Internacional needed penalties to see off River Plate in their Copa Libertadores last-16 clash after the sides played out a 2-2 draw over two legs.
Eduardo Coudet’s men enjoyed an unbeaten group-stage campaign, picking up three wins and three draws to finish as Group B winners, one point above second-placed Nacional.
Back at home, Internacional have struggled for results in the Brazilian Serie A, where they are on an eight-match winless run, picking up four draws and losing four, including Saturday’s 1-0 defeat against Fortaleza.
Bolivar vs Internacional Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first-ever meeting between Bolivar and Internacional, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.
- Internacional are winless in nine of their last 10 matches across all competitions, losing five and claiming four draws since the start of July.
- Bolivar have won each of their last 11 home matches and are unbeaten in 13, claiming 12 wins and one draw since April’s 3-1 loss against Jorge Wilstermann.
- The Brasileiro Serie A side have lost all but one of their last four away matches, with a goalless draw against Red Bull Bragantino on July 23 being the exception.
Bolivar vs Internacional Prediction
Internacional have their work cut out on Tuesday as they go up against a rampant Bolivar side who have been near impenetrable at home this season.
Bolivar’s super home form makes them firm favorites and we are backing them to see off the Serie A side who have managed just one win in their last 10 matches.
Prediction: Bolivar 3-1 Internacional
Bolivar vs Internacional Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Bolivar to win
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Internacional’s last six matches)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have l also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the hosts’ last six games)