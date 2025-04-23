Bolivar vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | April 24, 2025

Bolivar invite Palmeiras to Estadio Hernando Siles in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores on Thursday. The visitors have enjoyed a winning start to their campaign, while Los Celestes have a win and a loss in two games.

Bolivar lost their campaign opener 4-2 away at Cerro Porteño. They won 3-1 at home over Sporting Cristal earlier this month, thanks to a brace from Ramiro Vaca. They extended their winning streak to three games last week with a 4-2 win at Guabira in the Bolivian Primera División.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, beat Cristal 3-2 away in their campaign opener and made it two wins on the trot with a 1-0 home triumph over Cerro Porteño last time around. They registered their sixth consecutive win across competitions on Sunday, beating Fortaleza 2-1 in the Brazilian Serie A. Facundo Torres scored late in the first half, while Jose Manuel Lopez doubled their lead after the break.

Bolivar vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off six times in the Libertadores, with Palmeiras leading 4-2.

They last met in the group stage of the 2023 edition, with both teams registering home wins.

Their last five meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Bolivar have a 100% record in five home games in the Libertadores, scoring 12 goals.

Palmeiras are unbeaten in competitive away games since November 2024.

Palmeiras have kept five clean sheets in their last nine games across competitions.

Los Celestes have 17 wins in their last 20 competitive games, losing three.

Bolivar vs Palmeiras Prediction

Bolivar head into the match on a three-game winning streak, scoring 12 goals. They have won their last 12 home games across competitions and have scored at least thrice in all of them. Their two wins against Palmeiras have both come at home.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, are unbeaten in eight games, recording six back-to-back wins. They have lost one of their last 10 away games in the Libertadores, winning seven wins. They have suffered five losses against Bolivian teams, with two coming against Bolivar.

Considering the current form of both teams and recent history, a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Bolivar 2-2 Palmeiras

Bolivar vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

