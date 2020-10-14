Bolivia 1-2 Argentina: Player ratings for La Albiceleste as late Joaquin Correa goal helps them to crucial victory | World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina beat Bolivia by two goals to one as Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa registered their names on the score-sheet. The visitors came from a goal down to take all the three points on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, it was Marcelo Moreno who grabbed a goal for the hosts.

La Albiceleste secured the win to make it 2 wins in a row as they registered their first victory since 2005 in La Paz. Lionel Scaloni would be relieved to witness forwards other for Lionel Messi getting their names on the score-sheet.

Although the hosts looked more comfortable with the ball, it was Argentina who managed to create something out of the limited chances they had. They would certainly go home happy after enduring a tough game.

Here's how each player fared for the Argentina national team:

Argentina Player Ratings

Lautaro Martinez in action against Bolivia

Franco Armani- 6/10

Franco Armani was concrete between the sticks. The River Plate goalkeeper couldn't have done much to keep out Bolivia's opener but was solid for the remainder of the game. He was quick to come out of his line to deal with any immediate danger.

Nicolas Tagliafico- 7/10

Advertisement

Nicolas Tagliafico put in a massive shift on the left flank and was a menace going high up the pitch. Moreover, he contained all incoming threats as he won 6 duels and made 4 recoveries for his side.

Nicolas Otamendi- 7/10

Nicolas Otamendi led by example at the back. The former Manchester City defender foiled many advances from the hosts. He organised the back-line after they had conceded early on and denied the hosts an opportunity to double their lead.

Lucas Martinez- 6/10

Lucas Martinez looked rusty in the opening minutes but managed to maintain his composure as the game progressed. Along with Otamendi, he managed to deal with any attempts Bolivia made at goal.

Gonzalo Montiel- 6/10

Gonzalo Montiel did not have much to do during the game but played his part perfectly. He combined well with Rodrigo de Paul, helping the visitors in transition as they advanced high up the pitch.

Exequiel Palacios- 7/10

Exequiel Palacios had an impressive outing and was the most exciting midfielder for Argentina. Palacios gave the hosts a hard time, and the only way to stop him was by fouling him constantly. He was fouled 5 times throughout the night. He also won 3 tackles for his side in the centre of the park.

Leandro Paredes- 7/10

Leandro Paredes played a more attacking role on Tuesday. The Paris Saint-Germain star combined well with the forwards and even came close to scoring but his effort was foiled by the woodwork. Parades created 3 chances for Argentina to pounce on and made 3 recoveries during his stay on the pitch.

Advertisement

Rodrigo De Paul- 7/10

Rodrigo de Paul put in a solid performance. He linked up well with Palacios and Parades in the centre. He won 4 duels, made 4 recoveries, created 2 chances and made 2 successful tackles.

Lucas Ocampos- 6/10

Lucas Ocampos had a decent outing against Bolivia. Although he was troubled by the physicality of the hosts, he managed to combine well with Palacios and Martinez upfront. Ocampos was secluded for the majority of the game but was exciting when brought into action.

Lautaro Martinez- 9/10

Lautaro Martinez was the man of the night. His resilience led to Argentina's opener. He engaged the hosts with his attempts throughout the game. Martinez even went on to set up Correa for Argentina's winner of the night. He completed 3 dribbles, won 6 duels and created 2 chances for his side.

Lionel Messi- 8/10

Lionel Messi displayed once again why he is so vital to this Argentina national side. La Pulga was too much for Bolivia's defenders to deal with as he bamboozled them quite often.

Messi was quite instrumental in Argentina's winner of the night as unlocked Lautaro Martinez with a perfect pass. He won 11 duels, created 5 chances and completed 7 dribbles throughout the night.

Advertisement

Substitutes

Joaquin Correa- 7/10

Joaquin Correa came off the bench to score Argentina's winner of the night. He capped off a perfect attack as he coolly slotted one past Carlos Lampe.

Guido Rodriguez- 6/10

Although Guido Rodriguez did not make a substantial contribution, he disrupted the hosts' rhythm and caused them enough trouble.

Nicolas Dominguez- 5/10

Nicolas Dominguez failed to impress in the limited amount of time he was given. He could not breach Bolivia's back-line as he was stifled with ease.

Facundo Medina- N/A

Facundo Medina came on too late to earn a rating.