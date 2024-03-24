Bolivia vs Andorra Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2024

Bolivia wrap up preparations for the upcoming Copa America when they go head-to-head with Andorra in a friendly at the May 19th Stadium on Monday.

Koldo’s men head into the game without a win in their last 14 matches across all competitions and will be looking to end this poor 18-month spell.

Villarreal defender Aïssa Mandi put Bolivia to the sword last Friday as he netted a 94th-minute winner to hand Algeria a 3-2 victory when the two nations met at the Stade Nelson Mandela.

This result was in keeping with Bolivia’s underwhelming run in the World Cup qualifiers, where they have lost five of their six matches to sit ninth in the standings.

Bolivia will look to pick up a morale-boosting result ahead of the 2024 Copa America, where they have been drawn in Group C alongside Panama, Uruguay and the USA.

Andorra, on the other hand, continue to struggle for results as they were held to a 1-1 friendly draw by South Africa last Thursday.

This followed a dire run in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers, where they finished rock-bottom in Group I after picking up just two points from a possible 30.

Andorra have now gone 14 consecutive games without a win, stretching back to a 2-0 victory over Liechtenstein in the Nations League back in September 2022.

Bolivia vs Andorra Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Bolivia and Andorra, and they will both be looking to return to winning ways and kick off their rivalry on a positive note.

Andorra have failed to taste victory in 14 successive games, losing 10 and claiming four draws since beating Liechtenstein 2-0 in September 2022.

Bolivia have lost seven of their last eight matches, with November’s 2-0 victory over Peru being the exception.

Andorra have scored just one goal in their last seven outings across all competitions while conceding 14 and keeping one clean sheet in that time.

Bolivia vs Andorra Prediction

Bolivia will be excited to take on an Andorra side who have failed to win their last 14 outings. We predict a one-sided affair at the May 19th Stadium, with Bolivia coming away with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Bolivia 2-0 Andorra

Bolivia vs Andorra Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bolivia to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in six of Andorra’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Bolivia's last nine games)