Bolivia vs Argentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th September 2023

The CONMBEL World Cup qualifiers feature another round of matches this week as Bolivia take on Lionel Scaloni's impressive Argentina side in an important clash at the Estadio Hernando Siles on Tuesday.

Bolivia vs Argentina Preview

Bolivia are currently in ninth place in the CONMBEL qualification table and have struggled to cope with their South American opponents in recent months. The hosts suffered a damaging 5-1 defeat at the hands of Brazil in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Argentina, on the other hand, are in third place in the qualification table at the moment and have been in impressive form over the past year. The away side edged Ecuador to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will look to take it up a notch in this match.

Bolivia vs Argentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Argentina have an excellent record against Bolivia and have won 30 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bolivia's seven victories.

Lionel Messi has scored a total of eight goals against Ecuador in all competitions - the most against any team on the international stage.

Argentina are unbeaten in their last 11 matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming at the hands of Saudi Arabia in the first game of their World Cup campaign.

Argentina have won each of their last three matches against Bolivia in all competitions, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-0 margin in 2017.

Bolivia have conceded a total of 26 goals in their last eight matches against Argentina in all competitions and have kept only one clean sheet during this period.

Bolivia vs Argentina Prediction

Argentina have been one of the best teams on the international stage over the past year and have been in prolific form in recent months. Lionel Messi has been virtually unstoppable in Lionel Scaloni's setup and will look to add to his goal tally this week.

Bolivia have struggled against Argentina in the past and have their work cut out for them on Tuesday. Argentina are the better team on paper and hold a definitive upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: Bolivia 0-3 Argentina

Bolivia vs Argentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Argentina to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Argentina to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes