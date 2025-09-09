Bolivia vs Brazil Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2025

It is now or never for Bolivia in their quest for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup as they take on Brazil in their final qualifying game at the Estadio Municipal El Alto on Tuesday. Carlo Ancelotti’s men head into the midweek clash unbeaten in their last seven games against the home side and will be looking to extend this 16-year run.

Bolivia dropped three huge points in their quest for a place in the World Cup at the weekend, when they fell to a 3-0 defeat against Colombia at the Estadio Metropolitano.

Prior to that, Oscar Villegas’ side snapped their run of six consecutive games without a win with a much-needed 2-0 victory over Chile on home turf to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Bolivia have picked up 17 points from their 17 qualifying matches so far to sit eighth in the group standings, one point behind seventh-placed Venezuela, who occupy the playoff spot heading into Tuesday’s group finale.

Brazil, on the other hand, showed their class once again as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Chile when the two nations met at the Estadio Maracana last Saturday.

Ancelotti’s men have now gone unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches, picking up five wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss against Paraguay in September 2024.

Brazil have already guaranteed their spot in the World Cup next year as they sit second in the qualifying table with 28 points from 17 matches, 10 points behind first-placed Argentina and one point above third-placed Uruguay.

Bolivia vs Brazil Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 24 wins from the last 33 meetings between the sides, Brazil holds a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Bolivia have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Brazil have failed to win five of their most recent six away games across all competitions, losing three and claiming two draws since the start of July.

Bolivia are unbeaten in each of their last six qualifying matches on home turf, picking up four wins and two draws since a 2-1 defeat against Ecuador in October 2023.

Bolivia vs Brazil Prediction

The last four meetings between Bolivia and Brazil have produced a staggering 18 goals and we expect another goal-fest at the Estadio Municipal El Alto. While this is a must-win for Bolivia, Brazil boast a star-studded squad and we are backing them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Bolivia 1-3 Brazil

Bolivia vs Brazil Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brazil to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in seven of the last eight meetings between the two nations)

Tip 3: First to score - Brazil (The visitors have netted the opening goal in nine of their last 10 outings)

