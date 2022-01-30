Bolivia vs Chile prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers continue this week and will see Bolivia host Chile at the Estadio Hernando Siles on Tuesday.

Bolivia were beaten 4-1 by Venezuela in their last game and could have lost by a wider margin with the quality of chances created by their opponents. Bruno Miranda scored the sole goal for Bolivia, his first-ever competitive goal for the nation.

The home side sit eighth in the table with just 15 points from 15 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways when they play later this week.

Chile's disappointing World Cup qualifying run continued last week. They were beaten 2-1 on home soil by high-flying Argentina and failed to create any noteworthy chances to level the scores. La Roja have now lost back-to-back games.

Chile sit a place and a point above their midweek hosts in the table. They will be looking to string together a positive run of results as the qualifiers run to an end.

Bolivia vs Chile Head-to-Head

There have been 48 meetings between Bolivia and Chile. The home team have won just seven of those games, while the visitors have won 31 times. There have been 10 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last met in the group stages of the Copa America last year. Chile won the game 1-0.

Bolivia Form Guide: L-W-L-W-W

Chile Form Guide: L-L-W-W-W

Bolivia vs Chile Team News

Bolivia

Leonel Justiniano received a red card against Venezuela last time out and is now suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Leonel Justiniano

Chile

The visitors have a couple of absentees ahead of Tuesday's game. Team captain Claudio Bravo came off injured while in action last time out and will join Francisco Sierralta and Jean Meneses on the injury list.

Sebastian Vegas, Guillermo Maripan and Erick Pulgar are all suspended and will miss the midweek clash as well.

Injured: Claudio Bravo, Francisco Sierralta, Jean Meneses

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Sebastian Vegas, Guillermo Maripan, Erick Pulgar

Bolivia vs Chile Predicted XI

Bolivia Predicted XI (3-4-3): Carlos Lampe; Diego Bejarano, Jairo Quinteros, Jose Sagredo; Rodrigo Ramallo, Ramiro Vaca, Moises Villaroel, Roberto Fernandez; Juan Arce, Bruno Miranda, Marcelo Moreno

Chile Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brayan Cortes; Mauricio Isla, Gary Medel, Paulo Diaz, Gabriel Suazo; Claudio Baeza, Charles Aranguiz; Alexis Sanchez, Marcelino Nunez, Eduardo Vargas; Ben Brereton Diaz

Bolivia vs Chile Prediction

Bolivia have lost two of their last three qualifying games. They have also conceded the most goals in the group, with 32 goals conceded in just 15 games. They have, however, won their last four games on home turf and will be looking to make it five this week.

Chile are on a run of back-to-back losses and have won just four of their 15 World Cup qualifiers so far. The visitors, however, are the stronger side and should be able to win on Tuesday.

Prediction: Bolivia 1-2 Chile

Edited by Peter P