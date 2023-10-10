Bolivia vs Ecuador Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2023 

Bolivia will host Ecuador at the Estadio Hernando Siles on Thursday in another round of their 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers.

The home side have endured a poor start to their World Cup qualifying campaign, kicking things off with a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Brazil. They then faced world champions Argentina in their second group game, suffering a 3-0 defeat at the Estadio Hernando Siles to record a fourth consecutive defeat to La Albiceleste.

Bolivia sit rock-bottom in the group table with zero points. They will now be looking to shake off their latest results and pick up their first win of the qualifiers this week.

Ecuador, meanwhile, faced Argentina in their first match, suffering a 1-0 defeat after Lionel Messi sent a free-kick past Hernan Galindez in goal late in the game. However, they returned to winning ways in their next game, beating Uruguay 2-1 with Felix Torres scoring a goal in either half to help overturn a one-goal deficit.

The visitors were docked three points by the Federation and remain on zero points heading into matchday three of the qualifiers.

Bolivia vs Ecuador Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 36 meetings between Bolivia and Ecuador. The hosts have won just seven of those games while the visitors have won 19 times. There have been 17 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last five games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last seven.

The home side are without a clean sheet in their last 19 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 1997.

Bolivia have the worst defensive record in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers so far with a goal concession tally of eight.

Ecuador were ranked 38th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 45 places above their midweek opponents.

Bolivia vs Ecuador Prediction

Bolivia are on a three-game losing streak and have won just one of their last 13 games across all competitions. They have lost four of their last five games on home soil and could struggle here.

Ecuador, meanwhile, have won four of their last five games across all competitions. They are in much better form than their opponents and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Bolivia 1-3 Ecuador

Bolivia vs Ecuador Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ecuador to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals).

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the visitors' last eight matchups).