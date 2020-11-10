Bolivia vs Ecuador prediction, preview, team news and more | South American World Cup qualifiers

High-flying Ecuador will look to continue their winning momentum in the unforgiving altitudes of La Paz, where Bolivia await them at the Estadio Hernando Siles for matchday three of South America's 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Having narrowly lost to Argentina in the opening game, La Tricolor bounced back spectacularly by trouncing Uruguay 4-2 on home soil to finally get their campaign off the ground.

Meanwhile, the Greens are languishing at the bottom of the standings after losing both their opening games. They were soundly beaten 5-0 by Brazil away from home before Argentina snatched a late victory in Bolivia.

Bolivia vs Ecuador Head-To-Head

In 32 previous official games between these teams, Ecuador boast a dominant record with 15 wins compared to Bolivia's seven.

Their last meeting came a year ago in an international friendly, with Ecuador running out 3-0 victors. They were held to a 2-2 draw on their last visit to the Bolivian capital.

3-0 win for Ecuador over Bolivia, with @Gonzalo_Plata50's first goal with the national team being a rocket. Kid's only 18, what a future | gran victoria para la tri color. Adelante chicos ⚽️🇪🇨pic.twitter.com/rVKtLSDrvV — Braulio Perez (@BraulioEPerez) September 11, 2019

Bolivia Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L

Ecuador Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-W

Advertisement

Bolivia vs Ecuador Team News

Manager Cesar Farias has announced a fairly young squad for the upcoming games against Ecuador and Paraguay, with goalkeeping duo Javier Iguaro and Jimmy Roca as well as defender Luis Demiquel gunning for their first international caps.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

⌛️ ¡Llegó la hora!



¡Aquí están, ellos son!



Los abanderados de una ilusión mundialista que crece y se consolida al son del trabajo y la unidad, bajo el mando del DT #GustavoAlfaro y el apoyo de 17 millones de ecuatorianos.



¡Todos entrenamos a #LaTri! 🇪🇨💪 pic.twitter.com/xJJ06SWkoY — La Tri (@LaTri) November 8, 2020

Ecuador have called up Hernan Galindez, Pedro Perlaza, and Adolfo Munoz for the first time, but veteran midfielder Christian Noboa will miss out as he continues to recover from a ruptured thigh muscle.

Injured: Christian Noboa

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bolivia vs Ecuador Predicted XI

Bolivia (4-4-2): Carlos Lampe; Saul Torres, Jose Carrasco, Gabriel Valverde, Jesus Sagredo; Alejandro Chumacero, Raul Castro, Diego Wayar, Rudy Cardozo; Marcelo Martins, Carlos Saucedo.

Ecuador (4-4-2): Alexander Dominguez; Angelo Preciado, Robert Arboleda, Xavier Arreaga, Pervis Estupinan; Angel Mena, Carlos Gruezo, Moises Caicedo, Renato Ibarra; Enner Valencia, Michael Estrada.

Bolivia vs Ecuador Prediction

Bolivia may not be a strong side, but they are no push-overs when playing at home and even the best sides have struggled to win in the extreme altitude of La Paz.

Advertisement

Ecuador are well aware of the challenges, with their last win in La Paz coming way back in 2009. Skipper and star striker Enner Valencia is The Tri's biggest threat, and we expect him to bag a goal or two in a pulsating draw.

Prediction: Bolivia 2-2 Ecuador