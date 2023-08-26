Bolivia vs Panama Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27, 2023 

Bolivia and Panama square off in an international friendly on Sunday (August 27). Bolivia have not been in action since a goalless draw against Chile in a friendly in June.

Panama, meanwhile, were last in action when they faced Mexico in the final of the 2023 Gold Cup in July. Santiago Gimenez' 88th-minute strike settled the contest and guided El Tri to a record-extending ninth Gold Cup triumph.

Both sides will use this game in preparation for their return to competitive action next month. Bolivia have two tough tests against Brazil and Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Panama, meanwhile, face Martinique and Guatemala in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Bolivia vs Panama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the eighth meeting between the two sides. Panama lead 4-3.

This will be their first meeting since squaring off at the 2016 Copa America, where Panama won 2-1.

Panama have won their last three meetings with Bolivia.

Seven of Bolivia's last eight games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Panama have won just one of their last seven friendlies..

Bolivia have managed just one win in 10 games, losing eight.

Panama are winless in four games against South American opposition.

Bolivia vs Panama Prediction

Bolivia and Panama face each other over seven years after they last met. The North American side have been the more dominant one in recent clashes and should build on from their painful loss in the Gold Cup final.

Panama were surprise finalists in the Gold Cup and eliminated the USA before pushing Mexico all the way in the final. Bolivia, meanwhile, have struggled over the last few months, and the trend should continue. Expect Panama to claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Bolivia 0-1 Panama

Bolivia vs Panama Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Panama to win

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Bolivia's last five games have produced less than three goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Seven of Bolivia's last eight games have seen at least one team fail to score.)