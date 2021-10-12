Bolivia vs Paraguay prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Bolivia take on Paraguay in an enticing 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday evening, with both sides looking to secure their third qualifying win.

Bolivia are ninth in the CONMEBOL qualification table with just nine points from 11 matches. They have a record of two wins, three draws and six losses.

Bolivia are coming off a 1-0 win against Peru, which saw Henry Vaca getting sent off in the 75th-minute. Ramiro Vaca then bagged what proved to be the winning goal moments later, keeping Bolivia's hopes of qualification alive.

Paraguay, on the other hand, lost their most recent match 2-0 away to Chile. They are sixth in the table with 12 points from 11 matches. Paraguay have only won one of their last nine fixtures.

Bolivia vs Paraguay Head-to-Head

Bolivia and Paraguay have played 16 matches against each other so far, with the former winning four of those clashes. Paraguay have emerged victorious on seven occasions, while five matches have ended in draws.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 3-1 win for Paraguay. Angel Romero scored a brace while Alejandro Romero added another goal for Paraguay after Erwin Saavedra had opened the scoring for Bolivia in the 10th-minute.

Bolivia form (all competitions): D-L-L-L-W

Paraguay form (all competitions): L-D-W-D-L

Bolivia vs Paraguay Team News

Bolivia

Henry Vaca will not be available for selection due to a red card suspension.

Ramiro Vaca is likely to be included in the starting XI after making an immediate impact off the bench against Peru.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Henry Vaca

Federación Boliviana de Fútbol @FBF_BO

📲Ya puedes adquirir tu entrada en

🇧🇴Con tu apoyo lograremos nuestro objetivo 🙌🏼

⬇️Toda la información aquí⬇️ ⚠️VENTA DE ENTRADAS⚠️📲Ya puedes adquirir tu entrada en clicket.bo y en boleterías del estadio Hernando Siles para alentar a La Verde en su próximo desafío💪🏼🇧🇴Con tu apoyo lograremos nuestro objetivo 🙌🏼⬇️Toda la información aquí⬇️ ⚠️VENTA DE ENTRADAS⚠️

📲Ya puedes adquirir tu entrada en clicket.bo y en boleterías del estadio Hernando Siles para alentar a La Verde en su próximo desafío💪🏼

🇧🇴Con tu apoyo lograremos nuestro objetivo 🙌🏼

⬇️Toda la información aquí⬇️ https://t.co/N7aoNIas1s

Paraguay

Omar Alderete was booked twice against Chile and hence remains out for Thursday's game.

Fabian Balbuena is expected to come into the side.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Omar Alderete

Bolivia vs Paraguay Predicted XI

Bolivia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Carlos Lampe; Marc Enoumba, Luis Haquin, Adrian Jusino, Roberto Fernandez; Boris Céspedes, Leonel Justiniano Arauz; Víctor Ábrego, Algaranaz, Jaume Cuéllar; Marcelo Moreno

Paraguay Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Antony Silva; Robert Rojas, Fabian Balbuena, Junior Alonso, Santiago Arzamendia; Mathias Villasanti, Gaston Gimenez; Kaku, Oscar Romero, Angel Romero; Antonio Sanabria

Bolivia vs Paraguay Prediction

Also Read

Bolivia look to have found their form with the win against Peru, but they face strong opposition in Paraguay on Thursday. Both sides are likely to adopt a cautious approach to avoid a loss, which might lead to a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Bolivia 1-1 Paraguay

Edited by Peter P