Bolivia vs Peru Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16th 2023

The action continues in the CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when Bolivia and Peru go head-to-head at the Estadio Hernando Siles on Thursday.

Both sides are currently separated by just one point at the bottom end of the table and will head into the game in search of their first win of the qualifiers.

Bolivia were left empty-handed once again as they suffered a 1-0 loss against Paraguay when the sides squared off at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco on October 17.

Antonio Carlos Zago’s side have now lost their opening four games in the qualifiers and are winless in seven consecutive matches across all competitions, losing six and claiming one draw since March’s 2-1 friendly victory over Saudi Arabia.

This poor run of results has been owing to their struggles at the defensive end of the pitch, where they have conceded 14 goals since their victory over Saudi Arabia.

Like Thursday’s hosts, Peru failed to get their qualifying campaign up and running as they suffered a 2-0 loss against Argentina last time out.

With one point from four matches, Juan Maximo Reynoso’s men are currently ninth in the qualifying standings, only above Bolivia, who are currently rooted to the bottom of the table.

Bolivia vs Peru Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 28 wins from the last 54 meetings between the sides, Peru boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Bolivia have picked up 14 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Zago’s men have lost their last eight competitive matches, conceding 25 goals and scoring five since a 3-0 victory in November 2021.

Peru have lost all but one of their last five matches across all competitions, with a goalless draw against Paraguay on September 7 being the exception.

Bolivia vs Peru Prediction

Bolivia and Peru have stumbled into the qualifiers and will head into Thursday looking to get their campaign up and running. With both sides evenly matched on paper, we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Bolivia 1-1 Peru

Bolivia vs Peru Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals in nine of Peru’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the last six meetings between the two nations)