Bolivia vs Peru prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Bolivia will square off against Peru in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier set to take place on Sunday evening.

Peru will be looking to keep their hopes alive as the team sits in seventh place in the CONMEBOL qualifying table with 11 points from 10 matches. They have a record of three wins, two draws, and five losses, and are coming off a 2-0 win against Chile.

Bolivia are ninth in the table with just six points from 10 games. They are winless in their last five and lost their last qualifier 3-0 to Ecuador.

The Bolivians conceded three goals in the space of five minutes as Michael Estrada scored in the 14th-minute, which was followed by an Enner Valencia brace. He scored in the 17th and the 19th minutes.

Bolivia vs Peru Head-to-Head

Bolivia and Peru have played 18 matches against each other, with Bolivia prevailing on four occasions. Peru have won seven matches, while seven games have ended in draws.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 3-1 win for Peru.

Bolivia form (all competitions): L-D-L-L-L

Peru form (all competitions): L-D-W-L-W

Bolivia vs Peru Team News

Bolivia

Bolivia will have all players fit for Sunday's match. Victor Abrego is expected to make his way into the starting XI.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

CONMEBOL.com @CONMEBOL ¡Esto sigue! 🤩Momento de enfocarse en lo que viene: la Fecha 5 de las Eliminatorias nos espera con partidazos 🔥🗓️ Días y horarios de la nueva jornada #EliminatoriasSudamericanas ¡Esto sigue! 🤩Momento de enfocarse en lo que viene: la Fecha 5 de las Eliminatorias nos espera con partidazos 🔥🗓️ Días y horarios de la nueva jornada #EliminatoriasSudamericanas https://t.co/vfxYI7xPcl

Peru

Peru will be boosted by the return of Horacio Calcaterra, who is likely to be included in the starting XI after missing the last game due to a yellow card suspension. Veteran winger Jefferson Farfan will also be pushing for a start.

Peru have not reported any injuries ahead of the game against Bolivia.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bolivia vs Peru Predicted XI

Bolivia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Carlos Lampe; Marc Enoumba, Luis Haquin, Adrian Jusino, Roberto Fernandez; Boris Céspedes, Leonel Justiniano Arauz; Víctor Ábrego, Henry Vaca, Jaume Cuéllar; Marcelo Moreno

CONMEBOL.com @CONMEBOL El Clásico del Pacífico quedó del lado de Perú 🇵🇪⚽ #EliminatoriasSudamericanas El Clásico del Pacífico quedó del lado de Perú 🇵🇪⚽#EliminatoriasSudamericanas

Peru Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese, Luis Advincula, Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun, Andre Carrillo, Wilder Cartagena, Christofer Gonzales, Gianluca Lapadula

Bolivia vs Peru Prediction

Peru still stand a chance of qualifying and go into Sunday's game as heavy favorites. Bolivia have been dismal in both attack and defense and are likely to lose against Peru, extending La Blanquirroja's unbeaten run against them.

Also Read

We predict that Peru will beat Bolivia with ease.

Prediction: Bolivia 0-3 Peru

Edited by Peter P