Bolivia vs Senegal prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2022

Senegal will play Bolivia at the Stade de la Source in Orleans, France, in a friendly on Saturday (September 24) as they begin their preparations for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month.

The Lions of Teranga qualified for the quadrennial competition for the second time in a row after seeing off Egypt 3-1 on penalties in the playoffs in March. They have been drawn in Group A of the finals along with Netherlands, Ecuador and Qatar.

Bolivia, whose last World Cup appearance was in 1994, saw their wait to return to the world stage continue after another dismal qualifying campaign. Collecting only 15 points from 18 games, the Greens finished second from bottom in CONMEBOL qualifying, with only Venezuela (10) accruing fewer points.

Bolivia vs Senegal Head-To-Head

This is just the second meeting between Senegal and Bolivia.

Their first game was in March 2002, where the Lions of Teranga prevailed 2-1 over the Greens.

Bolivia Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

Senegal Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-W

Bolivia vs Senegal Team News

Bolivia

The Greens have called up a 26-man squad, including four uncapped players. Legendary forward Marcelo Martins, currently on 96 caps, is closing in on former international Ronald Raldes' Bolivian record of 102 appearances.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Senegal

The Lions of Teranga have called up a star-studded squad headlined by Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane, with Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Idrissa Gueye and Alfrid Gomis all included too. However, talismanic goalkeeper Edouard Mendy misses out with an injury.

Villarreal and Torino forwards Nicolas Jackson and Demba Seck are in line to make their international debut. Keita Balde was slapped with a three-month ban for an anti-doping test violation, while Noah Fadiga is injured.

Injured: Edouard Mendy, Noah Fadiga

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Keita Balde

Unavailable: None

Bolivia vs Senegal Predicted XIs

Bolivia (5-4-1): Guillermo Viscarra; Diego Bejarano, Jose Sagredo, Adrian Jusino, Jairo Quinteros, Roberto Fernandez; Ramiro Vaca, Moises Villarroel, Gabriel Villamil, Jaume Cuellar; Marcelo Martins

Senegal (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis; Ismail Jakobs, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Fode Ballo-Toure; Idrissa Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Pape Matar Sarr; Ismaila Sarr, Nicolas Jackson, Sadio Mane

Bolivia vs Senegal Prediction

Bolivia are in poor form, losing their last four games, which holds Senegal in good stead for a victory. The African giants have quality options all over the pitch and should be able to see off their opponents comfortably.

Prediction: Bolivia 0-2 Senegal

