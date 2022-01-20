Bolivia vs Trinidad and Tobago prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

Bolivia entertain Trinidad and Tobago at the Estadio Olimpico Patria in a friendly game on Friday.

This game will be a good opportunity for head coach Cesar Faris to assess his squad ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Bolivia are eighth in the CONMEBOL qualifying standings but just two points separate them from fourth-placed Colombia.

Trinidad and Tobago have failed to qualify for the third round of CONCACAF qualifiers and in their first game of the year, coach Angus Eve will be looking to give some game-time to uncapped players.

Bolivia vs Trinidad and Tobago Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Bolivia form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-L

Trinidad and Tobago form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-W

Bolivia vs Trinidad and Tobago Team News

Bolivia

The hosts have no injury concerns for the game, but there have been a few cases of COVID-19 detected within the squad over the last week. Alexis Ribera, Bruno Miranda and veteran goalkeeper Daniel Vaca will need to undergo a further round of testing to determine their eligibility for the game.

As of Wednesday, as many as eight players remain unavailable for this friendly game, with the names of the five other players not disclosed. So, Faris might be without almost a third of his 26-man squad available here.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable (COVID-19): Alexis Ribera, Bruno Miranda, Daniel Vaca

Trinidad and Tobago

Soca Warriors had named a 21-man squad for this game and Leland Archer had to withdraw on account of visa-related issues. Veteran goalkeeper Marvin Phillips has earned a call-up while young players like Ajani Fortune have also made it to the squad.

There are no injuries or COVID-19 concerns for the visitors, who might opt for a young starting XI here.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Leland Archer

Bolivia vs Trinidad and Tobago Predicted XI

Bolivia Predicted XI (3-5-2): Carlos Lampe; José Sagredo, Jairo Quinteros, Diego Bejarano; Rodrigo Ramallo, Ramiro Vaca, Leonel Justiniano, Juan Carlos Arce, Rai Pablo Rima; Víctor Ábrego, Marcelo Martins

Trinidad and Tobago Predicted XI (5-4-1): Adrian Foncette; Alvin Jones, Neveal Hackshaw, Keston George, Jamal Jack, Radanfah Abu Bakr; Jesse Williams, Hachim Arcia, Duane Muckette; Ajani Fortune

Bolivia vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction

Bolivia will be going into this warmup game hoping to avoid serious injuries ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Chile, so we expect them to take a breather in this game.

Trinidad and Tobago have not played a game since July and could be a bit rusty here. A low-scoring draw looks like the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Bolivia 1-1 Trinidad and Tobago.

