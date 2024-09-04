Bolivia vs Venezuela Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2024

Bolivia will entertain Venezuela at Estadio Municipal de El Alto in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday. The hosts have just one win in their six qualifying games thus far while La Vinotinto have won twice but are in fourth place in the standings after suffering just one loss.

La Verde have endured a poor run of form recently, suffering six consecutive losses. They lost all three group-stage games in the Copa America 2024 in June, scoring just once while conceding 10 goals. They met Uruguay in their previous World Cup qualifying match last year and suffered a 3-0 away loss.

The visitors enjoyed a good run in the Copa America and won all three group-stage games. They were eliminated from the quarterfinals by debutants Canada, who won the penalty shootout 4-3 after the score ended 1-1 after regulation time.

Bolivia vs Venezuela Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 40 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with La Verde having a narrow 15-14 lead in wins and 11 games ending in draws.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last 15 games in all competitions, suffering 13 losses while recording just two wins.

The visitors have won three of their last five games in all competitions and have kept three clean sheets in these wins as well.

The two teams have met 20 times in the World Cup qualifiers. La Verde have the upper hand in these meetings with 10 wins, two more than La Vinotinto.

Venezuela have won four of their last five meetings against Bolivia, scoring 17 goals.

La Verde have won just one of their last 10 games in the World Cup qualifiers, failing to score in five games in that period.

Bolivia vs Venezuela Prediction

La Verde have suffered six consecutive losses, scoring just two goals in these games. They have a good home record in this fixture, suffering just one loss while recording three wins, and will look to build on that form.

Óscar Villegas will take charge of his first game as the team's manager and will look to begin his reign on a positive note. His side will play at the city of El Alto and the stadium is located at an altitude of over 4,150 meters, which should work in their favor.

La Vinotinto had a good outing in the Copa America and were unlucky to be eliminated on penalties. They have suffered just one loss in the qualifying campaign thus far, conceding just three goals, and will look to build on that form.

Yangel Herrera was ruled out of the meetings against Bolivia and Uruguay due to a thigh injury and Jesús Bueno was added to the squad as his replacement.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the hosts' recent struggles, Venezuela are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bolivia 1-2 Venezuela

Bolivia vs Venezuela Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Venezuela to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Salomón Rondón to score or assist any time - Yes

