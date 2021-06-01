Bolivia vs Venezuela prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Bolivia host Venezuela at the Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz on Thursday for matchday seven of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the CONMEBOL zone.

Both sides will no doubt have an eye on the upcoming Copa America tournament.

The home side will hope to finally get their campaign up and running with a victory before flying to Brazil, the new hosts of the competition.

With a draw and three losses in the qualifying phase so far, La Verde are currently rock-bottom, level on points with Peru but behind on goal-difference.

Venezuela made a similar start to their own campaign, losing their opening three games. However, a shock victory over Chile sees them rank in eighth position with three points in the bag.

La Vinotinto are now looking to add more wind to their sails with another three-point haul. Their record of three back-to-back victories against Bolivia in recent games holds them in good stead.

Bolivia vs Venezuela Head-To-Head

There have been 40 clashes between the sides, with Bolivia narrowly edging ahead of Venezuela with 15 wins to 13.

Their last meeting, which was an international friendly in October 2019, also went the Vinotinto's way when they secured a thumping 4-1 win.

¡OFICIAL! 🚨



Estos son los convocados por el seleccionador nacional @JosePeseiro para enfrentar a Bolivia y Uruguay. #VamosVinotinto pic.twitter.com/ThMdOCcZO0 — La Vinotinto (@SeleVinotinto) May 31, 2021

Bolivia Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-L

Venezuela Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W

Bolivia vs Venezuela Team News

Bolivia

Head coach Cesar Farias has called up 26 players for the qualifiers, spearheaded by captain and record goal-scorer Marcelo Moreno. Juan Carlos Arce, another experienced Bolivian star, is also in the squad.

Four players are in line for their international debuts, including Spal forward Jaume Cuellar.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Para los partidos de Eliminatorias🏆



🇧🇴CONOCE A LOS 26 SELECCIONADOS QUE ENFRENTARÁN A @SeleVinotinto Y @LaRoja ⚽



⚠️Entérate, aquí🔽https://t.co/PoPmSZXjYV pic.twitter.com/dAOPvJPJNC — LA VERDE 🇧🇴 (@laverde_fbf) May 26, 2021

Venezuela

La Vinotinto have chosen a massive 30-man squad for their World Cup qualifiers. The selection includes Torino star Tomas Rincon and Granada talisman Darwin Machis, but about half the team is uncapped.

The most notable absentee is prolific striker Salomon Rondon, who may join up with the side ahead of the Copa America.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bolivia vs Venezuela Predicted XI

Bolivia (4-4-2): Carlos Lampe; Diego Bejarano, Luis Haquin, Enrique Flores, Jose Sagredo; Erwin Sanchez, Ramiro Vaca, Diego Wayar, Moises Villarroel; Marcelo Moreno, Juan Carlos Arce.

Venezuela (4-3-3): Wuilker Farinez; Roberto Rosales, Jhon Chancellor, Ronald Hernandez, Luis Mago; Darwin Machis, Tomas Rincon, Jefferson Savarino; Josef Martinez, John Murillo, Sergio Cordova.

Bolivia vs Venezuela Prediction

Venezuela may have won their last three games against Bolivia, but the latter are desperate for points and should see them hold the visitors to a draw.

Prediction: Bolivia 2-2 Venezuela

