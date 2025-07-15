Bolivia Women vs Brazil Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16th 2025

Bolivia Women will lock horns against defending champions Brazil Women in the first round of the Copa America Femenina on Wednesday. La Verde have never made it past the first round or group stage of the competition, while Seleção have played in the final of each edition thus far.

La Verde met Paraguay Women in their campaign opener and suffered a 4-0 loss. They had conceded just one goal in the first half but ended up conceding three more after the break.

The defending champions got their campaign underway with a comfortable 2-0 win over Venezuela Women. Amanda Gutierres broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute, and Duda Sampaio doubled their lead after the break. Giovana picked up the assists for both goals.

Bolivia Women vs Brazil Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off five times in all competitions. As expected, Seleção have been the dominant side in these meetings, winning all five games.

The defending champions have outscored La Verde 40-1 in five games in this fixture.

The two teams had squared off in the inaugural edition of the Copa America in 1995. As Canarinhas recorded a 15-0 win in that match, which is their joint-biggest win across all competitions. Notably, it remains the biggest loss for Bolivia.

Seleção have scored at least six goals in the last four games in this fixture.

La Verde have lost their four games in 2025 thus far, failing to score in three. They have conceded 16 goals in these losses.

La Verde have won just three of their 31 games in the Copa America Femenina. They have conceded 154 goals in these games.

Bolivia Women vs Brazil Women Prediction

La Verde are currently on a nine-game losing streak in all competitions, including friendlies. They have conceded at least four goals apiece in their last three games and will look to improve upon that record.

As Canarinhas began their title defense with a win and a clean sheet last week, and will look to continue that form here. They have suffered just two defeats in the Copa America Femenina and are strong favorites.

Considering the current form of the two teams and Brazil's dominance in this fixture, we back the defending champions to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bolivia Women 0-3 Brazil Women

Bolivia Women vs Brazil Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brazil Women to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

