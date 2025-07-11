Bolivia Women vs Paraguay Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2025 

Bolivia Women and Paraguay Women will battle for three points in their opening game of the 2025 Copa America Femenina on Sunday (July 13th). The game will be played at Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda.

Bolivia did not have the best preparation for the tournament, having suffered a harrowing 5-0 defeat to Chile in a friendly. They went into the break trailing to Michelle Acevedo's goal in first half injury time. Sonya Keefe scored a second half brace while Catalina Figueroa and Pamela Cabezas also found the back of the net to complete the rout.

Paraguay, meanwhile, claimed a 2-0 victory over Ecuador. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Fatima Acosta's second-minute goal. Antonia Riveros doubled their lead just past the hour-mark.

La Albirroja have been drawn alongside Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia and Venezuela in Group B of the tournament.

Bolivia Women vs Paraguay Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Paraguay were victorious in both head-to-head games.

Their last meeting came in July 2022 when they claimed a 2-0 win in the 2022 Copa America Fememina.

Bolivia have lost their last nine games on the bounce.

Four of Paraguay's last five games have produced less than three goals and also saw one side fail to find the back of the net.

Bolivia have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven games.

Paraguay have been eliminated in the group stage in five of their seven appearances at the Copa America.

Bolivia have never advanced from the group stage of the Copa America.

Bolivia Women vs Paraguay Women Prediction

Bolivia tend to struggle for wins, with just one victory registered since June 2019. They are a far way off the standards required at this level, having won just three of their 30 games at the Copa America Fememina (25 losses).

Paraguay, for their part, are also not among the more successful sides in this tournament. However, they made it all the way to a fourth-placed finish last time out, matching their best campaign from 2006.

Paraguay are the overwhelming favorites in this game and barring an unlikely upset should secure a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Bolivia Women 0-4 Paraguay Women

Bolivia Women vs Paraguay Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Paraguay Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Paraguay to win both halves

