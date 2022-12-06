Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone to unveil trophy before 2022 FIFA World Cup final: Reports

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will unveil the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy before the final of the tournament, sources close to the megastar have confirmed to the Times of India.

She will become the first Indian or global actress to be honored with the duty. The final of the tournament will be played on December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

The FIFA World Cup is arguably the greatest sporting event on earth. A few occasions, if any, are bigger than that. Hence, it's a massive feather in the cap of the Indian actress.

Pranay @deepika_vibes Deepika padukone becomes the first global actor to unveil the FIFA WORLD CUP TROPHY during the final ; adding yet another highlight to her global achievements! Deepika at its highest position of success! Kudos to you QUEEN Deepika padukone becomes the first global actor to unveil the FIFA WORLD CUP TROPHY during the final ; adding yet another highlight to her global achievements! Deepika at its highest position of success! Kudos to you QUEEN 👑 https://t.co/rIw12CaQ3d

The round of 16 of the tournament is currently ongoing. Thirty-two of the best football teams across the globe participated in the Qatar showpiece. The culmination of the group stages saw only 16 survive.

The battle for the last eight is currently ongoing, with six already securing their births.

The Netherlands, Argentina, defending world champions France, England, Croatia, and five-time winners Brazil have sealed their births for the quarter-finals.

Spain are set to play Morocco next and Portugal will take the field against Switzerland later tomorrow.

Superstars like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have already set the stage on fire. Mbappe is currently leading the race for the Golden Boot with five goals to his name.

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to put his greatness on display when Portugal takes on Switzerland tomorrow. By his astronomical standards, the legendary attacker has been a shadow of himself in Qatar. However, it can all change in an instant.

Apart from the big names, lesser-known countries like Morocco and Croatia have been eye-catching as well. Japan and South Korea deserve plaudits for their valiant efforts too.

Who are the favorites to lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The FIFA World Cup is a unique competition and it's hard to name one particular team as the favorite. Few predicted Croatia to reach as far as the finals the last term.

This edition has also provided some memorable upsets. Heavyweights Belgium and Germany had to pack their bags early after group stage exits.

Brazil, Argentina, France, Spain, and England are the consensus favorites. However, Morocco might crash a few plans. With Cristiano Ronaldo in their side, Portugal can take on anybody if the superstar delivers.

Regardless of the favorites, fans have been treated with nothing but the highest quality of football.

Get Japan vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes