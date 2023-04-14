Bologna vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th April 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Bologna lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important clash at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Saturday.

Bologna vs AC Milan Preview

Bologna are currently in eighth place in the Serie A standings and have punched above their weight so far this season. The home side stunned Atalanta with a 2-0 victory last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result this weekend.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Rossoneri edged Napoli to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bologna vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Bologna and have won 26 of the last 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bologna's five victories.

Bologna have not won any of their last 14 matches against AC Milan in the Serie A - they have a longer winless streak only against Juventus in the competition.

AC Milan are currently unbeaten in their last 16 games away from home against Bologna in the Serie A - their second-longest such streak in the competition at the moment.

Bologna have won their last two Serie A matches without conceding a single goal and are only another similar result away from their best run since 1973.

Bologna have not conceded a single goal in their last three home games in the Serie A - their best such run in the competition since 2000.

Bologna vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have improved in recent weeks and will need to battle it out against Inter Milan and Atalanta for a place in the top four. The Rossoneri have impressive players in their ranks and will need to step up this weekend.

Bologna have been in good form over the past month and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. AC Milan are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bologna 1-3 AC Milan

Bologna vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leao to score - Yes

