Bologna vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27th 2025

Bologna will host AC Milan at the Renato Dall'Ara on Thursday in another round of the 2024-25 Serie A campaign. The home side have enjoyed a strong start to the year and are within touching distance of the continental spots as they sit eighth in the table with 41 points from 21 matches.

They, however, suffered their first defeat of 2025 in a surprise 2-0 loss to 18th place Parma on Saturday. The Rossoblu were quite clearly the dominant side at the weekend but failed to fashion any noteworthy chances to get on the scoresheet and will be keen to rectify things in front of their home fans this week.

AC Milan, meanwhile, have hit a rough patch in recent games, most notably crashing out of the UEFA Champions League last week. They were beaten 2-1 by Torino in their league game at the weekend and had looked set to be headed toward a point and perhaps a comeback win following Tijjani Reijnders second-half leveller before their opponents reclaimed their one-goal lead minutes later.

The visitors, who sit seventh in Serie A, are level on points with their midweek opponents but have a superior goal difference and will be looking to at least retain that advantage on Thursday.

Bologna vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the 170th meeting between Bologna and Milan. The home side have won 42 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 81 times.

There have been 46 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 2-2.

The visitors are on an outstanding 17-game unbeaten streak in this fixture, a run dating back to 2016.

The Rossoneri have conceded 26 goals in Serie A this season. Only Inter (24), Napoli and Juventus (21) have shipped fewer.

Bologna vs AC Milan Prediction

Bologna's latest result ended a 10-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to put out a response here. They have won their last four home games and will be keen to register a fifth this week.

Milan have won just one of their last four games after winning four of their previous six. They have, however, had the upper hand in this fixture in recent years and should avoid defeat here.

Prediction: Bologna 1-1 AC Milan

Bologna vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of Bologna's last six home matches)

