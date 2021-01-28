Bologna vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news, and more | Serie A 2020-21

Beleaguered AC Milan will be hoping to return to winning ways when they face Bologna this weekend at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Serie A.

Back-to-back losses to Atalanta in the league and Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia have dampened the mood in Stefano Pioli's camp.

The Rossoneri were thrashed 3-0 by Gli Orobici at home last weekend before going out in the quarter-finals of the league cup to their fierce city rivals.

Even though all's not lost yet, Milan have a point to prove and will aim to get their campaign up and running again.

They still hold a slender lead at the top of the standings, sitting two points ahead of the Nerazzurri after 19 games.

Bologna will try to take advantage of their opponent's recent form, with the home side also going through a rough patch.

Sinisa Mihajlovic's side have won just once from the last 10 league games, a run which has relegated them from 10th down to 13th in the standings.

Bologna vs AC Milan Head-To-Head

AC Milan have traditionally dominated this fixture, winning 23 times from 35 fixtures. Meanwhile, Bologna have claimed the spoils only five times, the last of which came way back in January 2016.

Ice cold player, ice cold weather ❄️🥶#WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/dVfsqWGSny — Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) January 28, 2021

The Rossoneri have already beaten the Rossoblù once this season, claiming a 2-0 win at home. Meanwhile, they ran out 3-2 victors in Bologna last season.

Bologna Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-W-L

AC Milan Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-L

Bologna vs AC Milan Team News

Bologna

The home side will have long-term absentee Federico Santander ruled out of the clash, but there are no fresh injury concerns to deal with.

Injured: Federico Santander

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

AC Milan

Stefano Pioli is still running short of options in the squad, and won't have Matteo Gabbia, Ismael Bennacer, and Simon Kjaer through injury. Meanwhile, Hakan Calhanoglu still needs a negative COVID-19 test result before he can return to the fold.

However, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is available again after missing the midweek's pulsating Milan derby through suspension. Meanwhile, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's red card on Wednesday isn't applicable in the league.

Injured: Matteo Gabbia, Ismael Bennacer and Simon Kjaer

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Hakan Calhanoglu

Bologna vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Skorupski; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Danilo, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Mitchell Dijks; Nicolas Dominguez, Jerdy Schouten; Riccardo Orsolini, Roberto Soriano, Musa Barrow; Rodrigo Palacio.

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Davide Calabria, Fikayo Tomori, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Franck Kessie, Soualiho Meite; Ante Rebic, Samuel Castillejo, Rafael Leao; Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Bologna vs AC Milan Prediction

Milan might not be at their best right now, but count them out at your own peril.

This side has punched well above its weight this season and with so many players still in good form, we expect them to narrowly sneak the victory.

Prediction: Bologna 1-2 AC Milan