Bologna vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th May 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Bologna lock horns with Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side in an important encounter at the Renato Dall'Ara on Sunday.

Bologna vs AS Roma Preview

Bologna are currently in 10th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side was held to a 1-1 draw by Sassuolo last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Giallorossi edged Bayer Leverkusen to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Bologna vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have a good recent record against Bologna and have won 23 out of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bologna's eight victories.

Bologna have lost 51 matches against AS Roma in the Serie A - more defeats than any other opponent in the competition.

AS Roma are unbeaten in 11 of their last 13 games away from home against Bologna in the Serie A but have lost two of their last four such matches.

After a tally of 17 goals scored in a run of four matches between AS Roma and Bologna in the Serie A, the last four such games have witnessed only three goals.

Bologna are winless in their last five matches in the Serie A - their longest such run in the competition since May 2021.

Bologna vs AS Roma Prediction

AS Roma have not been at their best in recent weeks and will be intent on a finish in the top six. The Giallorossi have shown flashes of potential under Jose Mourinho and have a point to prove this weekend.

Bologna are in the midst of a slump at the moment and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. AS Roma are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bologna 1-3 AS Roma

Bologna vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Roma

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Paulo Dybala to score - Yes

