Bologna vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd December 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Bologna lock horns with an impressive Atalanta side in an important encounter at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Saturday.

Bologna vs Atalanta Preview

Bologna are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The home side stunned Inter Milan with a 2-1 victory in the Coppa Italia this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. La Dea eased past Salernitana by a comfortable 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Bologna vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta have a good recent record against Bologna and have won 19 out of the last 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bologna's eight victories.

Bologna have won only two of their last 15 matches against Atalanta in the Serie A but did secure one of those victories in the previous meeting between the two teams in April this year.

Bologna have won only one of their last seven matches at home against Atalanta in the Serie A, with Atalanta winning five of these games during this period.

Bologna have won each of their last five matches at home in the Serie A and have managed to keep clean sheets in four of these matches.

Since Thiago Motta became the manager of Bologna in 2022, the hosts have kept a total of 12 clean sheets in the Serie A - more than any other team in the competition during this period.

Bologna vs Atalanta Prediction

Atalanta have a good squad at their disposal but have not been consistent so far this season. The away side can be lethal on its day and will need to be at its best to win this fixture.

Bologna have been a robust outfit over the past year and will look to maintain their impeccable home record. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Bologna 1-1 Atalanta

Bologna vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Bologna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Luis Muriel to score - Yes