Bologna vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th January 2023

Bologna are set to play Atalanta at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Monday in Serie A.

Bologna come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Jose Mourinho's Roma in the league. An early first-half penalty from midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini secured the win for Roma.

Atalanta, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Luca Gotti's Spezia in the league. First-half goals from Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi and Angolan striker M'Bala Nzola for Spezia was cancelled out by second-half goals from Danish attacker Rasmus Hojlund and Croatian midfielder Mario Pasalic for Atalanta.

Bologna vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 23 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Atalanta hold the clear advantage. They have won 13 games, lost five and drawn five.

Nigeria international Ademola Lookman has scored seven goals in the league for Atalanta.

Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has managed six goal contributions in the league for Atalanta.

Colombian striker Duvan Zapata has scored one goal so far in Serie A this season for Atalanta.

Austrian striker Marko Arnautovic has scored eight goals in the league for Bologna so far.

Bologna vs Spezia Prediction

Bologna are currently 11th in the league, and have won three of their last five league games. Former Inter Milan and Stoke City attacker Marko Arnautovic, who was linked with a move to Manchester United last summer, has scored eight goals in the league so far, just one goal behind Napoli's Victor Osimhen, who is currently leading the list this season.

Bologna have sold the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Aaron Hickey for fairly decent chunks of money to Premier League sides, and will hope that the likes of Nicolas Dominguez, Lewis Ferguson and Joshua Zirkzee follow suit.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are 7th in the league, and have won only one of their last five league games. They are five points behind 4th-placed Inter Milan, and their current form will be a source of concern for manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

Gasperini has been at the club since 2016, and has been hailed as one of the best managers in Serie A during his time with Atalanta. However, there comes a time when starting fresh might be the best option for all parties; given that Atalanta finished 8th last season, it will be interesting to see how they proceed if the current season ends on a similar note.

Atalanta to win this game.

Prediction: Bologna 0-1 Atalanta

Bologna vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Atalanta

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Atalanta to keep a clean sheet- Yes

