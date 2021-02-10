Bologna vs Benevento prediction, preview, team news, and more | Serie A 2020-21

Bologna host Benevento at the Renato Dall'Ara in a Serie A clash on Friday.

Both sides have an identical record in the league so far, winning six and losing 10 times from 21 games, accruing 23 points each.

However, the Rossoblù are ahead of the promoted side on the table, courtesy of a superior goal difference.

Bologna have the chance to put some daylight between them with a home win, having torn apart Parma in the last game with a thumping 3-0 win.

Meanwhile, the Sorcerers are without a win in five games, during which they've also lost heavily to Atalanta, Crotone, and Inter Milan.

In only their second-ever campaign in the top-flight since Benevento's historic debut in 2017-18, they've managed to steer clear of relegation so far.

However, only eight points separate them from the drop zone. If results don't improve, Fillipo Inzaghi's side may find themselves scrambling to survive.

Bologna vs Benevento Head-To-Head

In just three clashes between the sides, Bologna have claimed the spoils twice. Meanwhile, Benevento defeated them earlier on in the campaign, eking out a 1-0 win at home.

Bologna Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-W

Benevento Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-D

Bologna vs Benevento Team News

Bologna

Gary Medel and Paolo Farago are out injured, while Federico Santander is a long-term absentee.

No players are suspended for this encounter, but the home side have four players who are just one booking away from suspension.

Injured: Federico Santander, Gary Medel, and Paolo Farago

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Benevento

The Stregoni are without three players. Gaetano Letizia and Gabriele Moncini both injured, while Luca Antei is set to return from injury at the end of the month.

On the bright side, midfielder Artur Ionita is back after his one-game ban. Meanwhile, Marco Sau, who is back in the squad after his two-game suspension, is pushing for a start.

Injured: Gaetano Letizia, Gabriele Moncini and Luca Antei

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bologna vs Benevento Predicted XI

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Skorupski; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Danilo, Adama Soumaoro, Mitchell Dijks; Mattias Svanberg, Jerdy Schouten; Andreas Skov Olsen, Roberto Soriano, Nicola Sansone; Musa Barrow.

Benevento (4-3-2-1): Lorenzo Montipo; Fabio Deapoli, Alessandro Tuia, Kamil Glik, Federico Barba; Artur Inoita, Pasquale Schiattarella, Riccardo Improta; Roberto Insigna, Gianluca Caprari; Gianluca Lapadula.

Bologna vs Benevento Prediction

Despite their struggles, both sides have some talented attacking players, which should make this an engaging clash.

However, Benevento's poor record away from home and an even poorer defense may see this one going the home team's way.

Prediction: Bologna 3-1 Benevento