Bologna vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st January 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Bologna take on an impressive Borussia Dortmund side in an important encounter at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Tuesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Bologna vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Borussia Dortmund are currently in ninth place in the UEFA Champions League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Bologna, on the other hand, are in 33rd place in the Champions League table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The hosts eased past Monza by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Bologna vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a slight edge over Bologna and have won the only match played between the two teams, securing their victory in a friendly encounter. The two teams have never played against each other in an official fixture in Europe.

Bologna have played only two matches against opponents from Germany in European competitions, with both games taking place against Vorwarts in the 1970-71 season and ending in draws.

Borussia Dortmund are unbeaten in their last three matches against teams from Italy in the UEFA Champions League - their longest such run in the history of the competition.

Borussia Dortmund have lost only three of their last 16 matches in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League but did lose their previous such game against Barcelona by a 3-2 margin.

Bologna vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have struggled in the Bundesliga this season but have largely managed to hold their own on the European front. The German side has been in poor defensive form this month and cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Tuesday.

Bologna have struggled in the UEFA Champions League and will be up against a formidable side this week. Borussia Dortmund have plenty of experience in the competition and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Bologna 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Bologna vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bologna to score first - Yes

