Bologna vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th October, 2022

Bologna host Cagliari at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in the Coppa Italia on Thursday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Bologna are currently 17th in Serie A, two points above the relegation zone. Thiago Motta's side have been in poor form of late, having only won one of their last 10 games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Cagliari on Thursday.

Cagliari, on the other hand, are currently 8th in Serie B, five points off the top of the table. Fabio Liverani's side have been in inconsistent form of late, having won two of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to bounce back with a win against Bologna on Thursday.

Both sides will want to progress to the next round of the competition and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Bologna vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last five games against each other.

Cagliari came away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in January. GOals from Leonardo Pavoletti and Gaston Pereiro were enough to secure the win, after Riccardo Orsolini gave Bologna the lead on the night.

Bologna have the 5th worst defense in Serie A, having conceded 17 goals in their 10 games so far this season.

Cagliari have the 4th best defense in Serie B, having only conceded nine goals so far this season. However, they also are tied for the third worst attack in the league, having only scored nine goals in their nine games.

Bologna vs Cagliari Prediction

Neither side have been in particularly good form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Thursday.

Marko Arnautovic, Jerdy Schouten and Denso Kasius are all out for Bologna. Meanwhile, Cagliari will take a full-strength side into the game.

Despite their poor form of late, Bologna should have enough quality to get past Cagliari at home. We predict a tight game, with Bologna coming away with a victory.

Prediction: Bologna 1-0 Cagliari

Bologna vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bologna Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Cagliari have one of the worst attacks in Serie B)

Tip 3 - Musa Barrow to score/assist (The forward has two goals in his last five games)

