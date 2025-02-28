Bologna vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2025

Bologna play Cagliari at the Renato Dall'Ara on Sunday in Serie A. The hosts are in the hunt for UEFA Champions League football ,as they sit sixth in the points table with 44 points from 26 matches.

Bologna picked up an impressive 2-1 comeback win over AC Milan on Thursday. They headed into the break a goal down before goals from Santiago Castro and Dan Ndoye in the second half secured maximum points for Vincenzo Italiano's side.

Cagliari, meanwhile, have struggled this season, suffering a 1-0 defeat to Juventus last time out. They fell behind after 12 minutes and failed to muster a response, registering a ninth consecutive winless outing against the Old Lady.

Cagliari are 15th in Serie A and four points above the drop zone.

Bologna vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 77 meetings between Bologna and Cagliari, who trail 27-26.

The hosts have won three of their last four games in the fixture.

Cagliari are without a clean sheet in six games in the fixture.

I Rossoblù have picked up 28 points at home in Serie A this season. Only Napoli (28) and Atalanta (30) have managed more.

Cagliari (3) have the joint-fewest clean sheets in the top flight this season.

Bologna vs Cagliari Prediction

Bologna have won two of their last three matches and have lost once since the turn of the year. They have won their last five games at the Renato Dall'Ara and head into the weekend clash as the clear favourites.

Cagliari, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won one of their last five. They have won once on the road since October and could lose this one.

Prediction: Bologna 2-1 Cagliari

Bologna vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bologna

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of their last four meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in three of their last four matchups.)

