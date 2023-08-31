Bologna vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2, 2023

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures, with Bologna and Cagliari going head-to-head at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Saturday (September 2).

Both sides, who have endured a sluggish start to the season, will head into the weekend looking to pick up a morale-boosting result and get their season up and running.

Bologna were denied their first win of the new Serie A campaign on Sunday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Juventus at the Allianz Stadium. Before that, Thiago Motta’s men claimed a 2-0 win over Cesena in the first round of the Coppa Italia on August 11, two weeks before a 2-0 loss to AC Milan in the league curtain-raiser.

The hosts are winless in seven Serie A games, losing three, since a 3-1 win over Empoli on May 4.

Meanwhile, Cagliari suffered their first defeat of the season last time out, as they were beaten 2-0 by Inter Milan at the Unipol Domus.

Claudio Ranieri's men kicked off the season with a 2-1 extra-time win over Palermo in the Coppa Italia on August 12, nine days before a goalless draw with Torino in their Serie A opener.

However, Cagliari are unbeaten in seven away games and will look to get their campaign up and running this weekend.

Bologna vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 30 meetings, Bologna boasts a slightly superior record in the fixture.

Cagliari have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 10 times.

Bologna are unbeaten in 11 home games against Ranieri's men, winning eight, since a 1-0 loss in March 2009.

Cagliari are unbeaten in seven away games across competitions, claiming four wins since a 2-1 loss at Parma in April.

Bologna have lost just one of their last eight Serie A home games since February, winning twice.

Bologna vs Cagliari Prediction

Bologna and Cagliari have stumbled into the new campaign and will head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up. Motta’s side have enjoyed a solid home record in this fixture and should claim all three points.

Prediction: Bologna 2-1 Cagliari

Bologna vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bologna

Tip 2: First to score - Bologna (The hosts have opened the scoring in six of their last eight meetings with Cagliari.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in six of their last seven meetings.)