Bologna vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2, 2023

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures, with Bologna and Cagliari going head-to-head at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Saturday (September 2).
Both sides, who have endured a sluggish start to the season, will head into the weekend looking to pick up a morale-boosting result and get their season up and running.
Bologna were denied their first win of the new Serie A campaign on Sunday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Juventus at the Allianz Stadium. Before that, Thiago Motta’s men claimed a 2-0 win over Cesena in the first round of the Coppa Italia on August 11, two weeks before a 2-0 loss to AC Milan in the league curtain-raiser.
The hosts are winless in seven Serie A games, losing three, since a 3-1 win over Empoli on May 4.
Meanwhile, Cagliari suffered their first defeat of the season last time out, as they were beaten 2-0 by Inter Milan at the Unipol Domus.
Claudio Ranieri's men kicked off the season with a 2-1 extra-time win over Palermo in the Coppa Italia on August 12, nine days before a goalless draw with Torino in their Serie A opener.
However, Cagliari are unbeaten in seven away games and will look to get their campaign up and running this weekend.
Bologna vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- With 12 wins from the last 30 meetings, Bologna boasts a slightly superior record in the fixture.
- Cagliari have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 10 times.
- Bologna are unbeaten in 11 home games against Ranieri's men, winning eight, since a 1-0 loss in March 2009.
- Cagliari are unbeaten in seven away games across competitions, claiming four wins since a 2-1 loss at Parma in April.
- Bologna have lost just one of their last eight Serie A home games since February, winning twice.
Bologna vs Cagliari Prediction
Bologna and Cagliari have stumbled into the new campaign and will head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up. Motta’s side have enjoyed a solid home record in this fixture and should claim all three points.
Prediction: Bologna 2-1 Cagliari
Bologna vs Cagliari Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Bologna
Tip 2: First to score - Bologna (The hosts have opened the scoring in six of their last eight meetings with Cagliari.)
Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in six of their last seven meetings.)