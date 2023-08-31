Bologna vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2, 2023 

Bologna host Cagliari at the Renato Dall'Ara on Saturday (September 2) in Serie A action.

The hosts have endured a difficult start to their league campaign, starting things off with a 2-0 defeat to AC Milan a fortnight ago. Bologna then drew 1-1 with Juventus in their next outing, They the lead midway through the first half via Lewis Ferguson before Dusan Vlahovic drew the Old Lady level 10 minutes from time.

Cagliari, meanwhilem kicked off their Serie A campaign with a goalless draw with Torino at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. They returned home for their second game, where they lost 2-0 to a clinical Inter Milan outfit.

The visitors are 15th in the league table, level on points with Bologna.

Bologna vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 75th meeting between the two teams, with both teams winning 25 times apiece.

The two sides have alternated wins in their last five matchups, with Bologna winning 1-0 in the Coppa Italia in their most recent matchup.

Cagliari are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.

Cagliari are one of three Serie A sides this season yet to score.

Only three of Bologna's 12 league defeats last season came at home.

I Rossoblu have conceded three league goals this season, the joint-second-highest in the league.

Bologna vs Cagliari Prediction

Bologna are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just two of their last seven games. They have, however, lost just one competitive game at home since February.

Meanwhile, Cagliari's latest result snapped their 16-game unbeaten streak dating back to last season. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two sides, though, should see Bologna win.

Prediction: Bologna 1-0 Cagliari

Bologna vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bologna

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of their last four meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their last four matchups.)